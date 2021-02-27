5 best GTA 5 mods that make the game look like a next-gen console

GTA 5 has some of the best mods to make the game feel like it's next-gen.

GTA 6 might not be coming out anytime soon, but that doesn't mean fans can't make their GTA 5 copies feel more next-gen. They don't have to alter gameplay to do so, but players should change something substantially to make it look and feel different from the base game of GTA 5.

For example, GTA 5 looks better on the PS4 than the PS3. These mods should make GTA 5 feel like it's even better than what's currently visible in the PC version. As a result, all five mods are must-haves for fans of the title looking for a next-gen feel.

Top five GTA 5 mods that give it a next-gen feel

#5 - Insane Rain Mod 1.2

Rain might be a minor aspect to adjust for a mod, but the Insane Rain Mod 1.2 is easily the best one of its class. The rain in GTA 5 is fine, but this mod makes it look wonderful, and it's a must-have for players seeking impressive graphical mods. Combining it with other visual mods can seem breathtaking.

Players could argue that the rain feels overbearing at times, but fans of this mod appreciate how brutal it can be at times. Plus, there are multiple different rain settings, so players won't always feel bombarded with water particles showing up on their screens.

It's a simple yet highly effective mod for improving GTA 5's graphics and presentation.

#4 - ProjectRELOAD Texture Patch

While upgrading the appearance of rain is nice, it's not as essential as improving various other textures, like vegetation. ProjectRELOAD is an impressive graphical mod for GTA 5 that changes the appearance of several minor textures found throughout the game. It includes roads, vegetation, billboards, hills, and a few other neat objects.

What makes this patch so nice is that it complements the base game of GTA 5 quite a lot. It makes it feel closer to a next-gen title without overwhelming the player, making it a good balance between a complete overhaul and the vanilla game.

Of course, players can combine it with the full ProjectRELOAD mod to have a more authentic next-gen experience.

#3 - GTA Realism

A realistic GTA is often the dream of many fans. However, this mod is the best way to make that dream a reality.

GTA Realism is a mod that makes everything realistic. Aside from the repetitive use of the word "real," it substantially improves GTA 5. Plus, who doesn't love the idea of cops being smarter and deadlier?

If GTA 5 players seek a mod to make their game feel more next-gen immersive, this is unquestionably one of the best choices they can consider.

There are new scripts to make pedestrians behave more realistically, but the new weapon system should also impress players looking to play GTA 5 a little differently from their first time.

#2 - Project Dubstepzz

Project Dubstepzz is a mod that, surprisingly, has little to do with dubstep. It's a tremendous reshade preset that dramatically improves the way GTA 5 looks.

Installing it might be a hassle for some GTA 5 players, but the video above clarifies some aspects of it, so they shouldn't have too much of an issue getting it to work. It should be noted that weak PCs shouldn't try it if they want to run it smoothly.

As far as the actual mod goes, it's pretty good. It helps provide a next-gen feel without costing the player money to get it to work. The next entry on this list might look better, but it's more expensive to use, making Project Dubstepzz a good, honorable mention.

The original GTA 5 looks good, but Project Dubstepzz takes it up a notch and makes it look even better. Even the title has "Next-gen" in it, so some players believe that it helps make GTA 5 look more realistic.

#1 - NaturalVision Evolved

Good graphics don't come cheap, and the fans know that. This graphics mod maker has over 10,000 patrons on his Patreon, so fans of this mod can also check out his other great mods. As far as NaturalVision Evolved goes, it makes GTA 5 look even better, with gorgeous lighting, realistic motion, fantastic shadows, and a whole lot more.

If there was a single mod to get to make one's GTA 5 look like a next-gen game, NaturalVision Evolved is the mod to obtain, without question. It looks fantastic, but it should be noted that the mod isn't that easy to find for free.

If one is interested in it, the easiest way to get the mod is by becoming a patron on RazedMod's Patreon.

Note: This list reflects the author's personal views.