Full list of all the JDM cars in GTA 5

Japanese Domestic Market cars are famous all over the world and in GTA 5. The famous movie Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift set a mark for Japanese manufactured cars in the global market.

While Europe is known for its fast supercars and America for its classic muscles, Japan on the other hand is known for extremely modded out tuner cars that are made to drift and race.

Full list of all the Japanese Domestic Market cars in GTA 5

There are so many cars in GTA 5 that it gets hard for players to keep track. Given below is the complete list of all JDM cars in GTA 5.

Annis Elegy which is inspired from the Nissan GTR

Dinka Blista Compact which is inspired from the Honda CRX

Dinka Blista which is inspired from the Honda Civic

Dinka Jester which is inspired from the Acura NSX

Karin Asterope which is inspired from the Toyota Camry

Karin Futo which is inspired from the Toyota AE86

Karin Intruder which is inspired from the Toyota Mark II

Karin Kuruma (armored) which is inspired from the Mitsubishi EVO X

Karin Sultan which is inspired from the Subaru Impreza, Lexus IS300

Karin Sultan RS which is inspired from the Subaru Impreza WRX Sti

Karin Dilettante which is inspired from the Toyota Prius

Maibatsu Penumbra which is inspired from the Mitsubishi Eclipse

Vulcar Warrener which is inspired from the Nissan Skyline 2000 GTR

Zirconium Statum which is inspired from the Nissan Skyline R32

Vulcar Ingot which is inspired from the Nissan Stagea

Bravado Banshee which is inspired from the Mazda RX7

Imponte Ruiner which is inspired from the Nissan 300ZX

Also Read

GTA 5 has one of the largest collections of cars in the game. GTA 5 has all kinds of cars in the game, from classic sports cars to American muscles. The game features cars that are inspired by real-life cars made by manufacturers from all over the globe.

Having so many cars in GTA 5 is definitely why so many players enjoy playing the game, and Rockstar Games encourages players by letting them modify their cars in Custom shops such as Los Santos Customs.

Edited by Ashish Yadav