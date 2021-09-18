Full list of all the JDM cars in GTA 5

Japanese Domestic Market cars are famous all over the world and in GTA 5. The famous movie Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift set a mark for Japanese manufactured cars in the global market.
While Europe is known for its fast supercars and America for its classic muscles, Japan on the other hand is known for extremely modded out tuner cars that are made to drift and race.
Full list of all the Japanese Domestic Market cars in GTA 5
There are so many cars in GTA 5 that it gets hard for players to keep track. Given below is the complete list of all JDM cars in GTA 5.
- Annis Elegy which is inspired from the Nissan GTR
- Dinka Blista Compact which is inspired from the Honda CRX
- Dinka Blista which is inspired from the Honda Civic
- Dinka Jester which is inspired from the Acura NSX
- Karin Asterope which is inspired from the Toyota Camry
- Karin Futo which is inspired from the Toyota AE86
- Karin Intruder which is inspired from the Toyota Mark II
- Karin Kuruma (armored) which is inspired from the Mitsubishi EVO X
- Karin Sultan which is inspired from the Subaru Impreza, Lexus IS300
- Karin Sultan RS which is inspired from the Subaru Impreza WRX Sti
- Karin Dilettante which is inspired from the Toyota Prius
- Maibatsu Penumbra which is inspired from the Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Vulcar Warrener which is inspired from the Nissan Skyline 2000 GTR
- Zirconium Statum which is inspired from the Nissan Skyline R32
- Vulcar Ingot which is inspired from the Nissan Stagea
- Bravado Banshee which is inspired from the Mazda RX7
- Imponte Ruiner which is inspired from the Nissan 300ZX
GTA 5 has one of the largest collections of cars in the game. GTA 5 has all kinds of cars in the game, from classic sports cars to American muscles. The game features cars that are inspired by real-life cars made by manufacturers from all over the globe.
Having so many cars in GTA 5 is definitely why so many players enjoy playing the game, and Rockstar Games encourages players by letting them modify their cars in Custom shops such as Los Santos Customs.