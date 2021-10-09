Full list of all Lamar contact missions in GTA Online

GTA Online features recurring characters from GTA 5's Story Mode, including Lamar Davis. He offers a series of story-based missions that players can complete to earn cash and RP.

Players in GTA Online get the opportunity to earn bonus GTA$ (3x) and RP almost every other week. Last week (September 30 to October 6), bonus rewards were available for Lamar's contact missions. Although the offer period is now over, beginners can still grind these missions for rewards.

They are extremely straightforward and require little effort. Players can even invite their friends to complete them.

GTA Online: Complete list of Lamar's contact missions

Players should note that they need to rank up for attempting some of these missions. However, this is pretty easy and playing through them will automatically increase their rank. Beginners need to finish the tutorial to be able to begin these missions.

Here is the full list of contact missions provided by Lamar in GTA Online:

Mail Or Nothing - Unlocked at Rank 1

Unlocked at Rank 1 Hold Up - Unlocked at Rank 1

Unlocked at Rank 1 Ballas to The Wall - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 Community Outreach - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 Slow and Low - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 It's a G Thing - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 Funeral Party - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 Point and Shoot - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 Desperate Times Call For... - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 Peace Offerings - Unlocked at Rank 5

Unlocked at Rank 5 San Andreas Seoul - Unlocked at Rank 16

Unlocked at Rank 16 Ticket to Elysium - Unlocked at Rank 18

Unlocked at Rank 18 Going Down the GOH - Unlocked at Rank 20

Unlocked at Rank 20 Caught Napping - Unlocked at Rank 20

Unlocked at Rank 20 Lost MC RIP - Unlocked at Rank 25

Unlocked at Rank 25 No Smoking - Unlocked at Rank 30

Some of these involve Lowriders, and they're usually the easiest. Players are required to visit a location and steal a vehicle or two. The vehicles in these missions are lowriders, as players have probably guessed by now.

Payments from contact missions in GTA Online are highly dependent on a variety of factors. The overall reward is determined by the level of difficulty. Easier missions have much lower rewards. Medium-level missions pay out 25% more than easy missions while hard missions pay out 50% more.

The amount of time spent on the mission is also important. Players need to spend 15 minutes or more to get maximum rewards. Crew bonuses, friend bonuses, free-aim bonuses, and multiplayer bonuses are other variables that influence the final payment. These added benefits entice the player to play in a group instead of solo.

