G's Cache Dead Drop collectibles reportedly coming in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online has been getting a host of new content and updates since the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC came out, and most of them are slowly getting dripfed into the game.

While most players are not that excited about the drip-feed content as Rockstar Games takes a lot of time to add them to the game, the new Gerald's Cache collectibles are gaining newfound popularity even though they haven't been officially confirmed yet.

Gerald is known for making GTA Online players aware of collectibles found in GTA Online, so having this new addition will be a great surprise that many fans will love. Here is some more information about this topic.

What is the new Gerald's collectible item in GTA Online?

Every day, Gerald will leave a stash with cash, ammo, and snacks, at a random location on the map. The area is always marked on the map with a purple blip.

Popular GTA Online dataminer and informer WildBrick142, shared this aforementioned video on Twitter, highlighting this new collectible item that Gerald may introduce in GTA Online.

Essentially, once Grand Theft Auto Online players log into a session, they will be able to see a purple blip on the map. This will act as an indicator that their new Gerald collectible is nearby.

When it comes to the material itself, it will not be a single specific item but a bunch of useful things that players would love to have, such as cash, ammo, and snacks. However, the particular location of this stash will not be marked on the map and the purple blip will only highlight the general area.

In the video above, one can see that the player was able to find the stash with the help of a beep that could be heard when they were really close to what looked like a cardboard box. In this case, it was hidden inside some pipes.

The items are also pretty lucrative as they were able to get over $18,591 cash along with ammo and snacks. So, if players are looking for a fulfilling treasure hunt, the addition of Gerald's packages in Grand Theft Auto Online will definitely be beneficial for them.

Collectible items that Gerald now has players collect in GTA Online

Currently, Gerald asks players to find all the Impotent Rage figurines during one of the Last Play’s contact missions. He mainly asks them to do this as these items are filled with cocaine.

The mission itself is called Go Figure and it has gained quite a bit of notoriety, especially among beginners. This is because those who have never seen what Impotent Rage figurines look like will have a very hard time finding them.

Furthermore, each player may even get different locations to find these items. To complete the mission, they would need to locate at least six of them.

So, those who have no idea about the key areas in the Grand Theft Auto Online's map may get really frustrated with this challenge. On top of that, there will be enemies attacking them once they collect all the items. Thus, the best possible way to play it would be with a group of friends.

Doing this will not only increase the chances of finding all of the Impotent Rage figurines faster, but players will also be able to decide who should be on the lookout for enemies.

