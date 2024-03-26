"Game looks better": GTA 6 fans react to real-life trailer

A GTA 6 real-life trailer has been doing the rounds on the internet recently, and fans have had some hilarious reactions. After watching the new fan-made trailer, most of them state that the upcoming Rockstar Games title looks better than real life.

A user named Ryder S. (@JustMeRyder) made an X post sharing a real-life trailer for GTA 6 made by a YouTuber called DELTAGTA, to which one user replied:

"Game looks better than real life"

Most of the comments on the post are echoing the same sentiment. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was released on December 5, 2023, and it became an instant hit on the internet. Now, it seems that the graphics displayed in the trailer looks so exquisite that fans are finding it much better than real-life visuals.

Another fan hilariously wrote that the graphics in the real-life trailer are worse than that of GTA 6.

"Damn the graphics look s***tier than the actual game"

Fans have been spoiled by the exquisite graphics of the official GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some other comments from GTA 6 fans that are of the same opinion:

However, one commenter said that this is how the upcoming game should look like. There has been a lot of demand from fans for photorealistic graphics in the upcoming title, and Rockstar Games is quite well-known for pushing the limits of how beautiful their titles can be.

"This is how gta 6 graphics should look like"

Another praised how accurate the in-game rendition of Vice City looks in the trailer, which is made apparent after comparing it to the real-life trailer.

"It's really amazing how well R* the city has made"

X user Toni said something that many fans might have thought about after watching the real-life trailer: that there should be a side-by-side comparison with the official teaser.

"I wish there were side-by-side edit of this."

GrowOZ came up with a humorous response, comparing the real-life visuals to GTA 7, as most fans expect the future game in the series to be even more photorealistic.

"GTA 7 trailer came out earlier than I expected, nice! :)"

GTA 6 real-life trailer is the latest fan-made remake

Since Rockstar revealed the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on December 5, 2023, several people have attempted to remake their own fan-made GTA 6 trailers.

Some, like the one by Hyundai Motorsport, are also real-life trailers, albeit with a more humorous take. Some have remade it using other Rockstar Games titles, like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA Vice City, and more. Others still have made it in completely distinct games, like Minecraft.

The GTA 6 real-life trailer by DELTAGTA, which lasts a minute and 14 seconds, is a compilation of several real-world videos that try to match what was seen in the trailer as closely as possible. What it misses out are the scenes involving Jason and Lucia, the GTA 6 protagonists. Nevertheless, the rest is spot-on, including the shots of Miami Beach and even the Everglades.

In other news, many fans are worried about the GTA 6 release date getting delayed, although a new report suggests otherwise.

