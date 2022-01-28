Granger 3600LX in GTA Online: Price, top speed, how to buy and more

The last of the drip-fed cars as part of The Contract DLC were added to GTA Online in yesterday's update. The vehicle is the Declasse Granger 3600LX, a four-door SUV with seating for four people and the ability to let four passengers hang on the sides.

This article contains all the information that GTA Online players need to know about this vehicle, including its cost, performance, and how to obtain it.

Everything you need to know about the Granger 3600LX in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Granger 3600LX ($1,380,000 - $1,035,000)

Podium Vehicle: T20

Prize Ride: Previon (Top 3 in Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Every Bullet Counts Adv

- Bike Races

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Weed & Document Forgery Businesses

- MC Work & Challenges, Contracts

The Rockstar Newswire description reads:

"The heavyweight champ of Los Santos’ newly minted hustlers, the Declasse Granger 3600LX has so much interior room, you won’t catch a hint of the gasoline and candy bars on your passenger’s breath."

"But, if you still want to keep distance, you can always have your associates hang off the sides."

The Granger 3600LX is a massive SUV with huge cargo space. Unfortunately, there's no way to increase the seating capacity by installing seats in the rear. Instead, GTA Online allows passengers to hang on to the sides of the vehicle.

The vehicle is based on the iconic Chevrolet Suburban, which has its own Hollywood Walk of Fame star for being featured in countless movies. The car has been in production since 1935. The Granger 3600LX is specifically based on the 11th generation (2015) variant.

GTA Online players can find the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for an extremely reasonable price of $1,380,000. It also has a trade price of $1,035,000, although it's currently unclear how players can get the car for the latter amount.

The car can be outfitted with Imani tech modifications, which justifies the car's $1 million price tag. The Granger 3600LX is slightly slower (96.75 mph) than the original Granger (101.50 mph), even when both are fully upgraded. However, it has better acceleration compared to the original.

It performs much like the original Granger, and is especially useful while off-roading. It can be used as an effective ramming vehicle and it can take a lot of damage too. The armor plating makes it a useful, albeit slow, getaway vehicle.

The Granger 3600LX is currently the cheapest car to support Imani tech upgrades. As a result, players looking for a budget weaponized and armored vehicle can definitely go for it.

Note: Top speeds measured by Broughy1322.

Edited by Saman