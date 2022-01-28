How to unlock the Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is the newest car in GTA Online's The Contract DLC, and obtaining it is quite simple.

All GTA Online players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,380,000 (or $1,035,000 at its Trade Price). One can access it by doing the following:

Open up the in-game Internet through either the phone or a computer. Click on the rectangle with its name. It should be on the front page as "SOUTHERN SANANDREAS SUPERAUTOS.COM Meeting your vehicular needs." Browse through the next page and purchase the Declasse Granger 3600LX.

It's an armored SUV with an eight-person seat capacity. Players can grab onto the side of the SUV, or they can go inside of it like any typical vehicle. It is worth noting that those who wish to hold onto the side of this vehicle can still use weapons.

Here is how GTA Online players can get the Declasse Granger 3600LX

Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: Your chariot has arrived: the Declasse Granger 3600LX is available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: rsg.ms/c7f489c Your chariot has arrived: the Declasse Granger 3600LX is available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.Get a stock variant of the Granger 3600LX and install bespoke modifications like the Missile Lock-on Jammer — at the Agency Vehicle Workshop: rsg.ms/c7f489c https://t.co/Y4gKJnXNOA

The Declasse Granger 3600XL is finally available for GTA Online players to purchase. It's an armored SUV that can withstand several direct homing rockets (although it can also use the Missile Lock-On Jammer to dissuade those rockets).

According to Broughy1322, its top speed is 96.75 mph (155.70 km/h), making it one of the slowest SUVs in the game. The original Granger had a top speed of 101.50 mph (163.35 km/h), although it possessed no useful armor or upgrades like the Declasse Granger 3600LX.

Gamers can get this new vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. If they're not satisfied with it, they can always sell it for 60% of its current value.

It can use Imani Tech modifications

An example of a player in the process of installing Imani Tech Modifications (Image via STREET GHOSTS)

Like most other vehicles with a Trade Price in The Contract DLC, the Declasse Granger 3600LX is capable of using some Imani Tech Modifications. It includes:

Remote Control Unit Missile Lock-On Jammer

Only a few vehicles have this capability in GTA Online, all of which come from The Contract DLC:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Enus Deity

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Jubilee

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Both Imani Tech modifications serve valuable niches, which help make all of these cars stand out from the hundreds of other vehicles in GTA Online. This vehicle can also use mounted machine guns, should players want it to possess some firepower.

The Vehicle Workshop upgrade costs $800,000 (Image via Digital Car Addict)

Imani Tech Modifications must be installed from the Agency's Vehicle Workshop. If beginners don't know what it is, it's an upgrade that comes with the Agency property that a player can purchase in GTA Online. The Declasse Granger 3600LX cannot get its Imani Tech Modifications from Los Santos Customs.

