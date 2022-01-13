Top 5 fastest SUVs in GTA Online (January 2022)

SUVs are a popular vehicle class in GTA Online for several reasons. However, it's worth noting that many of them have a deceptively high top speed.

All top speeds listed below come from Broughy1322's documentation. This article merely organizes the five fastest SUVs in the game, along with some minor details about their prices and performances.

Note: This list won't include the currently unreleased vehicles from The Contract (by the time this article was posted on January 13, 2022). Likewise, it will use their true top speed, which may differ from the in-game speedometers.

5 speedy SUVs in GTA Online as of this month

5) Enus Jubilee (116.75 mph)

The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's The Contract DLC introduced a myriad of useful vehicles that players love. One of them is the Enus Jubilee, which became the fifth-fastest SUV in the game (taking this spot from the Vapid Contender). This car boasts a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and costs $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 at Trade Price).

It's one of the very few cars in the game that can utilize Imani Tech. These modifications won't boost its top speed to higher levels. However, it still gives the Enus Jubilee a niche that most vehicles lack: the Missile Lock-On Jammer and the Remote Control Unit.

4) Pfister Astron (119.25 mph)

The Pfister Astron (Image via Rockstar Games)

This car is the second and last SUV from The Contract update on this list. The Pfister Astron boasts an impressive top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) in GTA Online. It also only costs $1,580,000, although there is no Trade Price.

Unlike the Enus Jubilee, the Pfister Astron cannot utilize the special Imani Tech modifications. Thus, some GTA Online players would have to decide if this slight boost of speed and better acceleration is worth the cost of losing Imani Tech modifications.

3) Übermacht Rebla GTS (123.50 mph)

The Übermacht Rebla GTS (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ignoring its understeer issue for a moment, one should notice that the Übermacht Rebla GTS is a fast car with excellent overall stats. It will do well in SUV races, even if it isn't the fastest one in GTA Online.

Its top speed is 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and it only costs $1,175,000. GTA Online players should also know that this vehicle has the best acceleration out of any SUV, meaning that it will reach its top speed faster than the next two cars.

2) Lampadati Novak (126 mph)

The Lampadati Novak (Image via Rockstar Games)

Any car going up to 126 mph (202.78 km/h) is impressive, let alone for an SUV. Like the Rebla GTS, the Novak has excellent stats that make it a popular choice for SUV aficionados. However, its light weight compared to other vehicles of its class is a downside worth mentioning.

Still, its tremendous performance for a car that costs $608,000 is something that shouldn't be ignored. It would be a must-have for some GTA Online players if it weren't for the fact that the Toros mostly outclass it based on price and overall stats.

1) Pegassi Toros (127.50 mph)

The Pegassi Toros (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toros eclipses its competition in terms of its top speed. It can go up to 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), which is extremely impressive given that it only costs $498,000 in GTA Online. Its overall stats are only slightly behind the Rebla GTS, although it's worth mentioning that it outspeeds the Rebla GTS by four mph.

The Pegassi Toros' incredible top speed allows its drivers to use certain techniques to win more races. For instance, the Toros is one of the better SUVs that can take advantage of curb boosting, which is a technique that allows players to save time by making use of the game's physics.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

