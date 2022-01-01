×
Create
Notifications

GTA Online: All vehicle costs and Trade Prices from The Contract

Every vehicle has a different cost and Trade Price (Image via Rockstar Games)
Every vehicle has a different cost and Trade Price (Image via Rockstar Games)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 01, 2022 04:15 AM IST
Feature

While GTA Online fans eagerly await to know more about The Contract's upcoming vehicles, they should know that the in-game files have revealed their costs and Trade Prices.

Here is a short summary of all the new vehicles and their prices from The Contract update:

  • Astron: $1,580,000
  • Baller ST: $890,000
  • Buffalo STX: $2,150,000
  • Champion: $2,995,000
  • Cinquemila: $1,740,000
  • Comet S2 Cabrio: $1,797,000
  • Deity: $1,845,000
  • Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000
  • I-Wagen: $1,729,000
  • Ignus: $2,765,000
  • Jubilee: $1,650,000
  • Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,710,000
  • Reever: $1,900,000
  • Shinobi: $2,480,500
  • Zeno: $2,820,000

The Trade Prices to keep in mind are:

  • Baller ST: $667,500
  • Buffalo STX: $1,612,500
  • Champion: $2,246,250
  • Deity: $1,383,750
  • Granger 3600LX: $1,035,000
  • Jubilee: $1,237,500
  • Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,282,500

All GTA Online vehicles' prices and Trade Prices from The Contract update

The Contract introduced plenty of new vehicles for GTA Online players to enjoy (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Contract introduced plenty of new vehicles for GTA Online players to enjoy (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are 15 brand new vehicles to be introduced in The Contract update. Not all of them were initially released, but their prices were leaked. Their individual prices (and Trade Prices, when applicable) will be listed below.

Pfister Astron: $1,580,000

The Pfister Astron (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Pfister Astron (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Pfister Astron in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $948,000
  • Vehicle Class: SUV

Gallivanter Baller ST: $890,000 ($667,500 Trade Price)

The Gallivanter Baller ST (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Gallivanter Baller ST (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Gallivanter Baller ST in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop
  • Default Resale Price: $534,000
  • Vehicle Class: SUV

Bravado Buffalo STX: $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 Trade Price)

The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Bravado Buffalo STX in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
  • Default Resale Price: $1,290,000
  • Vehicle Class: Muscle

Dewbauchee Champion: $2,995,000 ($2,246,250 Trade Price)

The Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
  • Default Resale Price: $1,797,000
  • Vehicle Class: Super

Lampadati Cinquemila: $1,740,000

The Lampadati Cinquemila (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Lampadati Cinquemila (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Lampadati Cinquemila in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $1,044,000
  • Vehicle Class: Sedan

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio: $1,797,000

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $1,078,200
  • Vehicle Class: Sports

Enus Deity: $1,845,000 ($1,383,750 Trade Price)

The Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Enus Deity in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
  • Default Resale Price: $1,107,000
  • Vehicle Class: Sedan

Declasse Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000 ($1,035,000 Trade Price)

The Declasse Granger 3600LX (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Declasse Granger 3600LX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
  • Default Resale Price: $828,000
  • Vehicle Class: SUV

Obey I-Wagen: $1,729,000

The Obey I-Wagen (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Obey I-Wagen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Obey I-Wagen in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $1,032,000
  • Vehicle Class: SUV

Pegassi Ignus: $2,765,000

The Pegassi Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Pegassi Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Pegassi Ignus in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $1,659,000
  • Vehicle Class: Super

Enus Jubilee: $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 Trade Price)

The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Enus Jubilee in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
  • Default Resale Price: $990,000
  • Vehicle Class: SUV

Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,710,000 ($1,282,500 Trade Price)

The Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
  • Default Resale Price: $1,026,000
  • Vehicle Class: Off-Road

Western Reever: $1,900,000

The Western Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Western Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Western Reever in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $1,140,000
  • Vehicle Class: Motorcycle

Nagasaki Shinobi: $2,480,500

The Nagasaki Shinobi (Image via Rockstar Games
The Nagasaki Shinobi (Image via Rockstar Games

Here are some basic details about the Nagasaki Shinobi in GTA Online:

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $1,488,300
  • Vehicle Class: Motorcycle

Överflöd Zeno: $2,820,000

The &Ouml;verfl&ouml;d Zeno (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Överflöd Zeno (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Överflöd Zeno in GTA Online:

Also ReadArticle Continues below

  • Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
  • Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
  • Default Resale Price: $1,692,000
  • Vehicle Class: Super

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is any of the new vehicles introduced in your update your new favorite vehicle in GTA Online?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी