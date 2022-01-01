GTA Online: All vehicle costs and Trade Prices from The Contract

While GTA Online fans eagerly await to know more about The Contract's upcoming vehicles, they should know that the in-game files have revealed their costs and Trade Prices.
Here is a short summary of all the new vehicles and their prices from The Contract update:
- Astron: $1,580,000
- Baller ST: $890,000
- Buffalo STX: $2,150,000
- Champion: $2,995,000
- Cinquemila: $1,740,000
- Comet S2 Cabrio: $1,797,000
- Deity: $1,845,000
- Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000
- I-Wagen: $1,729,000
- Ignus: $2,765,000
- Jubilee: $1,650,000
- Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,710,000
- Reever: $1,900,000
- Shinobi: $2,480,500
- Zeno: $2,820,000
The Trade Prices to keep in mind are:
- Baller ST: $667,500
- Buffalo STX: $1,612,500
- Champion: $2,246,250
- Deity: $1,383,750
- Granger 3600LX: $1,035,000
- Jubilee: $1,237,500
- Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,282,500
All GTA Online vehicles' prices and Trade Prices from The Contract update
There are 15 brand new vehicles to be introduced in The Contract update. Not all of them were initially released, but their prices were leaked. Their individual prices (and Trade Prices, when applicable) will be listed below.
Pfister Astron: $1,580,000
Here are some basic details about the Pfister Astron in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $948,000
- Vehicle Class: SUV
Gallivanter Baller ST: $890,000 ($667,500 Trade Price)
Here are some basic details about the Gallivanter Baller ST in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop
- Default Resale Price: $534,000
- Vehicle Class: SUV
Bravado Buffalo STX: $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 Trade Price)
Here are some basic details about the Bravado Buffalo STX in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
- Default Resale Price: $1,290,000
- Vehicle Class: Muscle
Dewbauchee Champion: $2,995,000 ($2,246,250 Trade Price)
Here are some basic details about the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
- Default Resale Price: $1,797,000
- Vehicle Class: Super
Lampadati Cinquemila: $1,740,000
Here are some basic details about the Lampadati Cinquemila in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $1,044,000
- Vehicle Class: Sedan
Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio: $1,797,000
Here are some basic details about the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $1,078,200
- Vehicle Class: Sports
Enus Deity: $1,845,000 ($1,383,750 Trade Price)
Here are some basic details about the Enus Deity in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
- Default Resale Price: $1,107,000
- Vehicle Class: Sedan
Declasse Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000 ($1,035,000 Trade Price)
Here are some basic details about the Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
- Default Resale Price: $828,000
- Vehicle Class: SUV
Obey I-Wagen: $1,729,000
Here are some basic details about the Obey I-Wagen in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $1,032,000
- Vehicle Class: SUV
Pegassi Ignus: $2,765,000
Here are some basic details about the Pegassi Ignus in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $1,659,000
- Vehicle Class: Super
Enus Jubilee: $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 Trade Price)
Here are some basic details about the Enus Jubilee in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
- Default Resale Price: $990,000
- Vehicle Class: SUV
Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,710,000 ($1,282,500 Trade Price)
Here are some basic details about the Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)
- Default Resale Price: $1,026,000
- Vehicle Class: Off-Road
Western Reever: $1,900,000
Here are some basic details about the Western Reever in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $1,140,000
- Vehicle Class: Motorcycle
Nagasaki Shinobi: $2,480,500
Here are some basic details about the Nagasaki Shinobi in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $1,488,300
- Vehicle Class: Motorcycle
Överflöd Zeno: $2,820,000
Here are some basic details about the Överflöd Zeno in GTA Online:
- Bought From: Legendary Motorsport
- Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs
- Default Resale Price: $1,692,000
- Vehicle Class: Super
