GTA Online: All vehicle costs and Trade Prices from The Contract

While GTA Online fans eagerly await to know more about The Contract's upcoming vehicles, they should know that the in-game files have revealed their costs and Trade Prices.

Here is a short summary of all the new vehicles and their prices from The Contract update:

Astron: $1,580,000

Baller ST: $890,000

Buffalo STX: $2,150,000

Champion: $2,995,000

Cinquemila: $1,740,000

Comet S2 Cabrio: $1,797,000

Deity: $1,845,000

Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000

I-Wagen: $1,729,000

Ignus: $2,765,000

Jubilee: $1,650,000

Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,710,000

Reever: $1,900,000

Shinobi: $2,480,500

Zeno: $2,820,000

The Trade Prices to keep in mind are:

Baller ST: $667,500

Buffalo STX: $1,612,500

Champion: $2,246,250

Deity: $1,383,750

Granger 3600LX: $1,035,000

Jubilee: $1,237,500

Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,282,500

All GTA Online vehicles' prices and Trade Prices from The Contract update

The Contract introduced plenty of new vehicles for GTA Online players to enjoy (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are 15 brand new vehicles to be introduced in The Contract update. Not all of them were initially released, but their prices were leaked. Their individual prices (and Trade Prices, when applicable) will be listed below.

Pfister Astron: $1,580,000

The Pfister Astron (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Pfister Astron in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $948,000

$948,000 Vehicle Class: SUV

Gallivanter Baller ST: $890,000 ($667,500 Trade Price)

The Gallivanter Baller ST (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Gallivanter Baller ST in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop

Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop Default Resale Price: $534,000

$534,000 Vehicle Class: SUV

Bravado Buffalo STX: $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 Trade Price)

The Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Bravado Buffalo STX in GTA Online:

Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)

Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech) Default Resale Price: $1,290,000

$1,290,000 Vehicle Class: Muscle

Dewbauchee Champion: $2,995,000 ($2,246,250 Trade Price)

The Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)

Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech) Default Resale Price: $1,797,000

$1,797,000 Vehicle Class: Super

Lampadati Cinquemila: $1,740,000

The Lampadati Cinquemila (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Lampadati Cinquemila in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $1,044,000

$1,044,000 Vehicle Class: Sedan

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio: $1,797,000

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $1,078,200

$1,078,200 Vehicle Class: Sports

Enus Deity: $1,845,000 ($1,383,750 Trade Price)

The Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Enus Deity in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)

Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech) Default Resale Price: $1,107,000

$1,107,000 Vehicle Class: Sedan

Declasse Granger 3600LX: $1,380,000 ($1,035,000 Trade Price)

The Declasse Granger 3600LX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Declasse Granger 3600LX in GTA Online:

Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)

Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech) Default Resale Price: $828,000

$828,000 Vehicle Class: SUV

Obey I-Wagen: $1,729,000

The Obey I-Wagen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Obey I-Wagen in GTA Online:

Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $1,032,000

$1,032,000 Vehicle Class: SUV

Pegassi Ignus: $2,765,000

The Pegassi Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Pegassi Ignus in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $1,659,000

$1,659,000 Vehicle Class: Super

Enus Jubilee: $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 Trade Price)

The Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Enus Jubilee in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)

Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech) Default Resale Price: $990,000

$990,000 Vehicle Class: SUV

Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,710,000 ($1,282,500 Trade Price)

The Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online:

Bought From: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Southern San Andreas Super Autos Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech)

Los Santos Customs or Agency Vehicle Workshop (Imani Tech) Default Resale Price: $1,026,000

$1,026,000 Vehicle Class: Off-Road

Western Reever: $1,900,000

The Western Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Western Reever in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $1,140,000

$1,140,000 Vehicle Class: Motorcycle

Nagasaki Shinobi: $2,480,500

The Nagasaki Shinobi (Image via Rockstar Games

Here are some basic details about the Nagasaki Shinobi in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $1,488,300

$1,488,300 Vehicle Class: Motorcycle

Överflöd Zeno: $2,820,000

The Överflöd Zeno (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some basic details about the Överflöd Zeno in GTA Online:

Bought From: Legendary Motorsport

Legendary Motorsport Can be Modified At: Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs Default Resale Price: $1,692,000

$1,692,000 Vehicle Class: Super

