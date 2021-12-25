How underrated is GTA Online's Lampadati Cinquemila?

GTA Online players seem to be sleeping on the Lampadati Cinquemila.

The Legendary Motorsport website highly rates the torque power of this vehicle. That is to be expected when it's so expensive. This luxury sedan is based off the 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI, specifically the M156 version. GTA Online considers it a premier vehicle, yet it has flown under the radar.

The Cinquemila is one of the more underrated cars from the latest update. Most players tend to talk about the Buffalo STX or Dewbauchee Champion. Nonetheless, the Cinquemila is a visually appealing vehicle. Players might like it just for its appearance alone.

Here is a look at GTA Online's Lampadati Cinquemila

Lampadati Cinquemila is a slick looking car, but it needs substance to match its style. This GTA Online review will go over its price and performance. It will also talk about why it tends to get overlooked by most players.

Price and performance

GTA Online players can buy the Cinquemila over at Legendary Motorsports. They will have to open up their wallet here, since it costs around $1,740,000.

The Cinquemila has really good handling that helps it perform quick turns. It also boasts a respectable top speed that allows for smooth driving. This luxury sedan is able to compete with most vehicles in its class, with the exception of the top contenders.

However, there are a few drawbacks to the Cinquemila. It has relatively poor braking, which can be problematic in tight situations. Players also need to be careful whenever they hit a bump, since the car may spin out of control.

Why isn't it talked about much?

Simply put, the Cinquemila is outshone by the other Contract DLC vehicles. The above video pits a fully upgraded Cinquemila against a Champion and Astron. It's a considerably slower vehicle by comparison.

The Cinquemila also lacks Imani Tech items, which brings out the best in the aforementioned Champion. GTA Online players rely on missile jammers to avoid griefers with homing missiles. The Cinquemila lacks this incredibly useful function, which really hurts it potential.

A final overview of the Lampadati Cinquemila

$1,740,000 is a lot of money to spend in GTA Online. Players are better off getting a vehicle with Imani Tech support, such as the cheaper Enus Jubilee.

To be fair, the Cinquemila is a decent luxury sedan. Unfortunately, it's slightly outclassed by the Benefactor Schafter V12. GTA Online players will get more bang for their buck elsewhere.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul