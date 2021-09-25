Pegassi Toros in GTA Online: All you need to know

Taking inspiration from the Audi Q8, Lamborghini Urus and Lamborghini Ventador, the Pegassi Toros in GTA Online would obviously have the look of a real supercar. But does it handle like one, and is it worth its pretty price of $498000?

GTA Online players are used to high-quality sportscars from the Pegassi team, so race fans and sportscar aficionados alike should get on the road to see how the newest SUV model tests out.

What is the Pegassi Toros in GTA Online like?

Even before hitting the road in this vehicle it is clear to see that it has the feel of a "big" sportscar. Meaning it possesses all the styles of other Pegassi supercar models but in SUV form, giving it a larger feel than normal. An inflated supercar, if you like. Perhaps it is simply a case of great design and perfectly merging the two vehicles' types and sizes.

One of the first things players should be thinking about is how fast this GTA Online vehicle is going to be. This is a big deciding factor for most dedicated players when choosing which vehicles to purchase and why.

A fast SUV, for example, might make the perfect vehicle for any heist, getaway or chase scenario players could encounter whilst teaming up with their crew. Or maybe it would just be fun to rock around at high speed with your friends, windows down, pumping out some music from any of the amazing GTA Online radio stations.

It is also worth being aware of some of the more dedicated GTA Online players who put a lot of work and time into testing out every new gun and car that comes on the market. One such player has proven to be a reliable source of information when it comes to speed testing of vehicles in GTA Online.

After this dedicated player tested out the Pegassi Toros, he found it to have a top speed of 127.5mph, a staggering speed for an SUV in GTA Online. Toros was the clear winner time after time in speed tests up against the previously considered "fastest SUVs".

So with the sharp handling and the style and substance of a classy sports car, the Pegassi Toros might be the car that you have been looking for, if money is no issue that is.

