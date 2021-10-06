A look at GTA Online’s Übermacht Rebla GTS

GTA Online players should consider whether or not the Übermacht Rebla GTS is right for them.

Luxury vehicles are all the rage these days. Players want to place their hard-earned money on the right ones. SUVs are one of the more underrated choices as few of them are shockingly agile for their size.

As expected from a luxury vehicle, the Rebla GTS offers good performance. Regardless, GTA Online players should always do their homework. The Rebla GTS is an acquired taste. It can get the job done, but the price tag is rather concerning.

Here is everything GTA Online players should know about the Übermacht Rebla GTS

The Übermacht Rebla GTS is often compared to other vehicles of its class. It directly competes with the XLS, Toros, and Novak. The Rebia GTS is one of the better SUVs in GTA Online.

Overall performance (speed, handling, acceleration)

In terms of performance, the Übermacht Rebla GTS is one of the fastest SUVs. According to Broughy1322, it can reach impressive top speeds, and can go 123.50 miles per hour. It also offers decent handling for sharp turns. However, it has the tendency to understeer.

The Rebla GTS can hold its own in street races. Due to its high acceleration, it will catch up to most players in no time. It also offers good traction for different types of terrain, which gives it more utility in various situations. For example, players can accidentally drive off the road and need to get back.

GTA Online players might also appreciate its crash deformation. It's one of the better looking ones in the game.

Costs (buying, selling)

GTA Online players have to work hard for their money. They have to work even harder on what to spend.

The Übermacht Rebla GTS costs $1,175,000. This makes it one of the most expensive SUVs in GTA Online. Players can purchase it at Legendary Motorsport. However, any upgrades from Los Santos Customs will cost extra.

Players can also sell this SUV for $705,000. For the first week of October 2021, they could win it at the Lucky Wheel. It's only fitting, given the Rebla GTS made its debut in the Diamond Resort and Casino.

Is it worth the purchase?

The answer to this question depends on what the player is looking for. Luxury vehicles tend to perform better than their regular counterparts. The Übermacht Rebla GTS is a highly competitive SUV. In fact, it's one of the best in its class.

However, one needs to shell out over a million dollars. Unless they continuously grind for days, most players are usually short on cash. They have to think carefully on how to spend their money.

Also Read

Overall, the Übermacht Rebla GTS is a good choice for a luxury SUV. It's not a bad purchase if one can afford it. GTA Online players will be rewarded with a reliable vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul