It is time for GTA Online players to load up on guns, bring their friends (or not), and most importantly, scope out the Cayo Perico Island in preparation for the Heist.

The latest Heist in the game tasks players with stealing a document from notorious drug lord and beachside party enthusiast El Rubio, along with other valuables.

The Heist is now the highest-paying one in GTA Online, but that is not what makes this particular outing the most interesting. The Heist's greatest quality comes in the form of the entirely new location in the form of the Cayo Perico Island.

The private compound and party destination is the nerve center of El Rubio's drug operation, and players will need essential tools to execute the Heist efficiently. One of those sets of tools is a bunch of trusty grappling hooks.

Grappling hook locations in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist setup

There is a relatively new addage in video gaming that all games are far better off with grappling hooks. Case in point: Uncharted 4, Sekiro, and now, GTA Online.

Players can always rely on grappling hooks to overcome certain obstacles and perform all sorts of acrobatic maneuvers to take down enemies. While they won't be able to use this tool in combat in GTA Online, it does come in use when scaling broken walls inside of the compound in Cayo Perico.

Grappling hooks, along with guard clothing and bolt cutters, spawn randomly for every player. Thus, it is tough to get a bead on the exact locations of the item.

However, a helpful map from Reddit user u/FeeneyMemey should help gamers gauge a general location of grappling hooks and other items on the island.

Image via u/FeeneyMemey, r/gtaonline | Reddit

Scoping out the island is key to a smooth operation during the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, and getting hands on each of these items and gathering intel is vital.