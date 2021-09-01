GTA 3 system requirements for PC: All you need to know

The launch of GTA 3 was a major turning point for video games. It established the open-world sandbox genre in an era of limited freedom in video games.

Back when GTA 3 was released, it was hard to put down the game. The freedom that it allowed was unlike anything seen before in a modern 3D game. It spawned two immediate sequels that were even bigger in scope and better in quality.

Although the game had several bugs and issues, it was a giant leap for the GTA series. It shed its 2D roots and stepped into the 3D realm by creating a convincing depiction of New York City.

This also meant that the system requirements for the game were quite higher than average. On today's PCs, however, running the two-decade-old game should be a piece of cake. Unfortunately, the game has numerous bugs that require certain mods and fixes to run properly on modern hardware.

PC system requirements explained for GTA 3

Most modern GTA players have never played GTA 3 or its predecessors. This is especially true for those who got into the series through GTA 5 and GTA Online. Players who can run these later games should have absolutely no problem running the first 3D game in the series.

Even then, many players would still like to check out the system requirements for the game. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for running the game:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP Processor: Pentium III® 450 MHz CPU

Pentium III® 450 MHz CPU Memory: 96 MB RAM

96 MB RAM Graphics: 16 MB Direct 3D Video Card

16 MB Direct 3D Video Card DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 8.1

Microsoft DirectX® 8.1 Hard Drive: 500 MB uncompressed free hard disk space

500 MB uncompressed free hard disk space Sound Card: Fully DirectX compatible Sound Card

Recommended system requirements:

Processor: 700 MHz CPU

700 MHz CPU Memory: 128 MB RAM

128 MB RAM Graphics: 32 MB Direct3D Video Card

GTA 3 will run on even the most basic modern computers, as evidenced by the requirements listed above. Since this game was released, Rockstar has made over 10 GTA games, if all expansions are considered.

GTA 3's contribution is often overlooked compared to its successors. It was this game that established Rockstar as a pioneer in open-world game design. The subsequent expansions were made using the same RenderWare engine, but the change was drastic.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the game, and rumors are circulating about a possible remaster of the 3D trilogy.

Edited by Srijan Sen