GTA 4 still receives frequent updates on Steam

Despite the fact that GTA 4 is a 13-year-old game, Rockstar continues to support it with updates. Every now and then, the Steam version of the game receives a surprise update. The most recent such update was released last week.

Most of the time, there are no visible changes, and no changelog is provided after the updates. As a result, players were left curious about the changes that could have been made.

Rockstar updates GTA 4 on Steam, fans speculate on possible changes

The most recent update arrived sometime last week, and the update size was only 193.59 MB. Players haven't figured out what changes it brings, but they've speculated on the possibilities. However, this isn't the only Rockstar title that got updated recently. Some players have reported that Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire also received similar updates recently.

As previously stated, players were unable to detect any visible changes to the games themselves. Since the download sizes for these updates are so small, they're unlikely to make a significant difference or even fix some of the games' bugs.

GTA 4 has a well-known bug that prevents players from climbing the helicopter in Out of Commission if their FPS is higher than 30.

Another possibility that players think of whenever a Grand Theft Auto title is updated is the removal of music. Grand Theft Auto 4 had a major update on Steam which replaced almost every song from Vladivostok FM.

On the other hand, all of the Vice City remasters, including the recent Definitive Edition, have had many tracks removed from the radio stations.

The updates could also have been for the Rockstar Games Launcher. This application is required for all Rockstar Games titles, and fans haven't taken it well since it was made mandatory. Another possibility that some players have mentioned is Steam Deck compatibility.

On February 25, Valve's latest handheld console will be released in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. Rockstar is already reported to be making GTA 5 compatible with this console and has scheduled an update for it. It is possible that GTA 4 will be getting the same treatment.

Running mods in GTA 4 requires players to downgrade the game. Versions 1.0.4.0 and 1.0.7.0 are the two most popular versions for players to downgrade to.

Some of the most important mods that most players like to use are incompatible with the updated 1.0.8.0 version. As such, any major update would make all installed mods incompatible.

