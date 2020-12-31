GTA 4 for Windows: Download size, detailed cheat codes, system requirements and more

GTA 4 is considered to be one of the best games of the GTA franchise by many players around the world. The game has a well-structured storyline, and a great protagonist who is the perfect definition of a "reluctant villain."

The game has various missions that players have to complete. The open-world title allows players to explore Liberty City. GTA 4 also has a great collection of vehicles and is appreciated for its car physics.

GTA 4: Download size

The download size of GTA 4, according to Rockstar Warehouse, is 22GB.

GTA 4: Detailed Cheat Codes

In-game phone in GTA 4 to activate cheat. Image via GTA BOOM

Cheat codes always add fun to any game. GTA 4 has its fair share of cheats and players can enter the codes into the in-game phone offered.

For maximum Health & Armor:

362-555-0100

For maximum Health, Armor and Ammo:

482-555-0100

For Weapons 1:

486-555-0150

For Weapons 2:

486-555-0100

For removing Wanted Level:

267-555-0100

For raising Wanted Level:

267-555-0150

For changing the Weather:

468-555-0100

Vehicle Spawns

For spawning the Annihilator Helicopter:

359-555-0100

For spawning the Banshee:

265-555-2423

For spawning the Buffalo:

227-555-0100

For spawning the Cognoscenti:

227-555-0142

For spawning the Comet:

227-555-0175

For spawning the Jetmax:

938-555-0100

For spawning the NRG-900:

625-555-0100

For spawning the Sanchez:

625-555-0150

For spawning the SuperGT:

227-555-0168

For spawning the Turismo:

227-555-0147

GTA 4: System requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Memory: 1.5GB

Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card

Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space

Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

GTA 4: Download Link

Players can head over to Steam and buy GTA 4 for INR 299

Click here, to download.

