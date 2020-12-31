GTA 4 for Windows: Download size, detailed cheat codes, system requirements and more

GTA 4 is considered to be one of the best games of the GTA franchise by many players around the world. The game has a well-structured storyline, and a great protagonist who is the perfect definition of a "reluctant villain."
The game has various missions that players have to complete. The open-world title allows players to explore Liberty City. GTA 4 also has a great collection of vehicles and is appreciated for its car physics.
GTA 4: Download size
The download size of GTA 4, according to Rockstar Warehouse, is 22GB.
GTA 4: Detailed Cheat Codes
Cheat codes always add fun to any game. GTA 4 has its fair share of cheats and players can enter the codes into the in-game phone offered.
For maximum Health & Armor:
362-555-0100
For maximum Health, Armor and Ammo:
482-555-0100
For Weapons 1:
486-555-0150
For Weapons 2:
486-555-0100
For removing Wanted Level:
267-555-0100
For raising Wanted Level:
267-555-0150
For changing the Weather:
468-555-0100
Vehicle Spawns
For spawning the Annihilator Helicopter:
359-555-0100
For spawning the Banshee:
265-555-2423
For spawning the Buffalo:
227-555-0100
For spawning the Cognoscenti:
227-555-0142
For spawning the Comet:
227-555-0175
For spawning the Jetmax:
938-555-0100
For spawning the NRG-900:
625-555-0100
For spawning the Sanchez:
625-555-0150
For spawning the SuperGT:
227-555-0168
For spawning the Turismo:
227-555-0147
GTA 4: System requirements (Source: Steam)
- OS: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz
- Memory: 1.5GB
- Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900
- DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card
- Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space
- Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card
GTA 4: Download Link
Players can head over to Steam and buy GTA 4 for INR 299
Click here, to download.
Published 31 Dec 2020, 16:08 IST