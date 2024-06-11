GTA 5 co-op mod allows you to enjoy Story Mode with friends

If you've ever wanted to experience Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode with friends, now you can, with the GTA 5 co-op mod. For a long time, Grand Theft Auto fans have been dreaming about having co-op in Story Mode, and so far, none of the titles have had this feature. However, modders have been attempting to make this a reality, at least when it comes to Grand Theft Auto 5.

Now, the best GTA 5 co-op mod so far is RAGECOOP-V, which allows for setting up a private server to play the game with other mods and even lets players with high pings stay connected. Here are all the details about this mod.

GTA 5 co-op mod brings custom multiplayer to Story Mode

RAGECOOP-V, or simply RAGECOOP (download here), is a GTA 5 co-op mod, as its name indicates. RAGE, or Rockstar Advanced Game Engine, refers to the engine that Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 are built on. The Story Mode can be played from start to finish in co-op, and of course, there's no risk of getting banned since you're not using the official Rockstar servers.

The mod has some minor requirements that you must have before installing it. These are ScriptHookV, ScriptHookVDotNet 3.6.0 or later, and .NET Framework 4.8 Runtime or SDK. Most players who have already installed mods for the game will likely already have the first two, while the last one is usually installed beforehand on most PCs.

The mod description states that if you want to play the GTA 5-story missions in co-op, they have to be started by only one of the active players in a session. This is to prevent all the entities from getting duplicated. The other players are recommended to use a 100% save game file in case they haven't unlocked those missions. This means that your personal save progression won't be carried over when playing co-op with friends.

You'll also need a mod that opens interiors, like InteriorsV, to get inside buildings that usually stay locked outside of missions. Originally created by EntenKoeniq, the GTA 5 co-op mod has since undergone some revisions and is presently maintained by Sardelka9515.

The latest version of the mod, released in November 2023, is version 1.5.4.7, and it's available to download from the mod's official website, their GitHub page, as well as the GTA5-Mods website. While you can also get it from NexusMods, they have an obsolete version (1.5.4.4) from August 2023.

