GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition PS5 release date and expected time for March 2022

Rockstar is releasing the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions of GTA 5 on March 15, which is less than two weeks away. The new port is dubbed the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, and it's expected to be released around 10 am EST.

Fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming edition and all of the new features it will bring. Rockstar has listed some new features and additions, but there hasn't been a gameplay preview yet.

Note: Since the official release timings are unknown, this article has presented a speculative release time based on previous releases.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition release date and expected release timing

Expected release times

The Definitive Edition Trilogy was the last major release by Rockstar Games on November 11, 2021. Assuming that the publisher will follow the same timing pattern, this is when Grand Theft Auto 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition might come out in the US:

Pacific Standard Time (Los Angeles) - 07.00 hours

Mountain Standard Time (Mexico City) - 08.00 hours

Central Standard Time (Chicago) - 09.00 hours

Eastern Standard Time (New York) - 10.00 hours

Why is Rockstar focusing on this instead of GTA 6?

Players may be pondering why Rockstar is bothering with this new port now that GTA 6 is already underway. Grand Theft Auto 5 has been an extremely lucrative venture, and its online equivalent is still going strong.

Hence, it's not unexpected that the developer aims to keep users engaged through many platform generations. While Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly under development, no release date has been set. Gamers have no idea how long they'll have to wait for a new Grand Theft Auto game.

What's different with this edition?

This updated edition of GTA 5 and GTA Online comes nine years after the original game was released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It plans to make the most of the capability of the newest generation of consoles with a host of new improvements.

Besides, Grand Theft Auto Online will become a standalone title with new and exclusive features.

New graphics options, HDR support, ray-tracing, quicker load times, 3D audio, 4K resolution at 60 FPS, and more are expected. Gamers on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be able to transfer their saved games to the new consoles.

It remains to be seen if these improvements will be enough to entice people to purchase the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer