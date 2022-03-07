Reminder: GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced pre-orders start tomorrow (March 8, 2022)

Rockstar is launching the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 on March 15, but pre-orders and pre-loading will begin tomorrow. Fans who wish to pre-order the game must go to the relevant website for their console to make the purchase.

The game is only available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no mention of a PC release. Gamers can either buy the standard game containing the Story Mode and the Online mode or grab the standalone GTA Online instead. PS5 players can get the latter completely free of cost for the first three months.

GTA 5 to be available for pre-order on the PS5 and Xbox Series X starting tomorrow

Pre-order and pre-load

Ben T @videotech_



Pre orders for GTAV are going live tomorrow (that feels weird to say) but I still don't feel Rockstar has shown enough.

Only 6 screenshots have been shown with a lot of post-processing effects in Photoshop and within their internal tools. They need to show a comparison trailer.

Rockstar has not yet revealed the prices of the upgrades, nor have they been listed in the official Microsoft and Sony stores. Whenever this happens, players can visit their relevant web store to purchase. PlayStation 5 players must visit the Sony PlayStation store while Xbox Series X/S players have to open the Microsoft store.

The game might also be available on the Rockstar Games Store, although it will likely serve as a gateway to the console stores. Pre-loading will be made available simultaneously as pre-orders. Eager players can download the game right after making a purchase. The download sizes have also not been revealed yet, but fans expect it to be big.

What has been revealed so far

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more:

So far, Rockstar has only revealed a trailer and two newswire articles detailing the new enhancements. The next-gen console edition of GTA 5 will be getting three new graphics modes for choosing between performance, quality, or a balance between both. It will support up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS, with HDR and ray-tracing options.

The new hardware also has technical advantages, like better load times and improved sound quality. Meanwhile, GTA Online will be seeing some significant changes, including a standalone release, an all-new tutorial, a feature for beginners called Career Builder, a new auto shop and some exclusive vehicles.

Complaints

Ben T @videotech_
This sort of marketing back in 2014 was great and honest. I am not sure why their marketing teams are only showing so little. It's a little concerning

Fans are rather unhappy that Rockstar revealed so little about the game. They even dropped the "Expanded and Enhanced" subtitle from the name, which many believe might have to do with how little improvements it brings.

Several gamers are quite displeased that it's a paid upgrade, not a free one. While Rockstar has enabled save-transferring for PS4/Xbox One players, PC players cannot do so if they wish to continue the game on the next-gen consoles. This might also restrict the number of players who buy the game.

