GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced to have redesigned front menu

There is talk that the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition will feature an entirely new type of front menu design. It does not seem like anyone is against this idea as it may, in many ways, make the player experience a little bit smoother when choosing which part of the game to engage.

This selection method between story mode and online missions will undoubtedly be part of reducing loading times throughout the game.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced redesigned the menu

Ben T @videotech_ Rockstar Support have confirmed the front-end menu for GTAV will include the Story Mode tab, it appears Rockstar will be opting for the same design as Red Dead Redemption 2 uses.



I did make the concept back in early 2021 but I've lost the tweet so I took the time to remake it. Rockstar Support have confirmed the front-end menu for GTAV will include the Story Mode tab, it appears Rockstar will be opting for the same design as Red Dead Redemption 2 uses.I did make the concept back in early 2021 but I've lost the tweet so I took the time to remake it. https://t.co/pmLCdMOj7i

Most fans would agree that a newly designed front menu page would be a nice welcome change for players. Rockstar gamers are already very used to the simple menu style for the Red Dead Redemption games. As the above tweet states, there should be the addition of a new Story Mode tab or tile.

Not only does this layout look better esthetically, but it makes navigation even more accessible than having to fumble through the start menu to find jobs or locations the players would like to be.

Red Dead-style menu for selecting missions and more (Image via YouTube @Saintfan)

While the above image shows more to do with selecting controls, audio, etc., fans will be pleased to see this nice-looking layout, or hopefully something similar, in the new design for the main menu. It just feels so clean-cut and it is hard to imagine a simpler navigation system to get gamers to where they want to be right away.

Followers on Twitter found this very engaging and it parked plenty of interesting discussions on the thread.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 @videotech_ I’m glad they did this, I love RDR2’s selection screen and it’s about time GTA 5 got it too @videotech_ I’m glad they did this, I love RDR2’s selection screen and it’s about time GTA 5 got it too

Demy @Demysted1234 @videotech_ This concept looks good. I wonder if the frontend menu will be used in-place of going to the sky clouds and back to story mode, particularly with GTAO standalone @videotech_ This concept looks good. I wonder if the frontend menu will be used in-place of going to the sky clouds and back to story mode, particularly with GTAO standalone

HunterPlayz67 @Hunterplays67 @videotech_ Well done on this concept. It would make things so much easier. Less loading screens. Easier access to Creator and Rockstar editor. If this was real it would change everything! @videotech_ Well done on this concept. It would make things so much easier. Less loading screens. Easier access to Creator and Rockstar editor. If this was real it would change everything!

Most of the comments were by fans who thought the concept was brilliant. It seems to make sense to most of the community that a simpler and more accessible front menu would change the game for the better.

If GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced does end up using a menu of this caliber, whether it be closer to the RD2 menu or a fanmade one like in the Twitter post. Fortunately, fans only have less than a week to wait to find the answers to all their questions.

Edited by Srijan Sen