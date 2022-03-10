GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced to have redesigned front menu

There is talk that the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition will feature an entirely new type of front menu design. It does not seem like anyone is against this idea as it may, in many ways, make the player experience a little bit smoother when choosing which part of the game to engage.
This selection method between story mode and online missions will undoubtedly be part of reducing loading times throughout the game.
GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced redesigned the menu
Most fans would agree that a newly designed front menu page would be a nice welcome change for players. Rockstar gamers are already very used to the simple menu style for the Red Dead Redemption games. As the above tweet states, there should be the addition of a new Story Mode tab or tile.
Not only does this layout look better esthetically, but it makes navigation even more accessible than having to fumble through the start menu to find jobs or locations the players would like to be.
While the above image shows more to do with selecting controls, audio, etc., fans will be pleased to see this nice-looking layout, or hopefully something similar, in the new design for the main menu. It just feels so clean-cut and it is hard to imagine a simpler navigation system to get gamers to where they want to be right away.
Followers on Twitter found this very engaging and it parked plenty of interesting discussions on the thread.
Most of the comments were by fans who thought the concept was brilliant. It seems to make sense to most of the community that a simpler and more accessible front menu would change the game for the better.
If GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced does end up using a menu of this caliber, whether it be closer to the RD2 menu or a fanmade one like in the Twitter post. Fortunately, fans only have less than a week to wait to find the answers to all their questions.