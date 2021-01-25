GTA 5 fan uses Rockstar Editor to recreate Burnout 3: Takedown in the game

It is safe to say at this point that Rockstar Games' open-world action juggernaut, GTA 5, is one of the greatest pieces of entertainment in history. The game continues to grab eyeballs with the sheer amount of things players can do in the game.

GTA 5, more than a game, acts as a platform for content creators and streamers to make extremely fun and engaging content. From mods to hilarious and skilfull speedrunning, there is no end to the variety of content that is born out of GTA 5.

However, there is one special tool in the game that lets players truly bring out the filmmaker in them and unleash their creativity. The Director Mode and Rockstar Editor, when used in tandem, can result in some of the best gaming content on the internet.

This is evidenced by one of the latest creations that recreates everyone's favorite iconic PS2 arcade racer, Burnout 3: Takedown.

A fan uses Rockstar Editor to recreate Burnout 3: Takedown in GTA 5

Image via r/gtaonline, u/LucasRPDJ

Set to The F'Ups - The Lazy Generation, the intro for Burnout 3: Takedown, undoubtedly, brings a flood of nostalgia to players.

Reddit user u/LucasRPDJ has successfully managed to bring heaps of nostalgia to GTA 5 and has used the Rockstar Editor to perfectly recreate the intro for Burnout 3.

Original intro for comparison:

The intro has been recreated almost shot-to-shot with brilliant precision, from the colors of the cars to their very specific and cinematic crashes. However, u/LucasRPDJ wasn't satisfied with just recreating the intro and recreated the entire races in GTA 5 as well.

Rockstar Editor and Director Mode are truly some of the best tools that a player can toy around with in GTA 5.

Over the years, players have been able to create some truly breathtaking and fascinating videos, clips, and even short-films using the two.