GTA 5 fans still await Android and iOS release announcement by Rockstar

GTA 5 getting a mobile release is a pipe dream for many GTA fans and mobile gamers alike.

Rockstar has never stated or hinted at such a plan, making the release of an Android/iOS version extremely improbable. This hasn't prevented eager fans from expecting the unexpected.

GTA 5 is Rockstar's most successful game ever, and is the second best-selling game in history. Despite this, the great majority of players have never played the game.

Players that do not meet the absurdly high requirements for modern-day gaming are unable to play games like GTA 5. As a result, they can only hope that such games will be ported to Android/iOS, as smartphones are far less expensive than PCs/consoles.

Fans expect Rockstar to make some announcement regarding GTA 5 android

Will GTA 5 ever see a mobile release?

GTA fans still expect an android release (Image via ALLSTARS PRODUCTION, YouTube)

It is true that today's smartphones are quite powerful, sometimes being better than PCs. However, porting a PC/console game to mobile devices isn't an easy task.

L.A. Noire, another demanding open-world game by Rockstar, was remastered and ported over to the Nintendo Switch. Many modern smartphones are far more powerful than smartphones, which raises the possibility of GTA 5 on Android/iOS.

GTA 5, however, is a much more demanding game than L.A. Noire. It is a massive open-world game with tons of content that takes up a lot of system space. Due to hardware limitations, running such a demanding game on smartphones may not be possible.

If a GTA 5 port does come out, it has to be a severely downgraded one. Most of Rockstar's ports are remastered variants, sometimes being visually and technically better than the PC/console versions. Thus, it would be uncharacteristic of them to make a downgraded version of a prior game.

A fan-made port of GTA 5 is in development

Although an official GTA 5 port seems doubtful, there is some good news for GTA fans. Russian indie developer New Games Corporation is making an unofficial port of GTA 5 on Android devices.

As players can see from their YouTube videos, they have been working on making mobile ports of both the HD Universe games. Due to system limitations, the result is not as polished as the original versions.

The NPC count and draw distance are much lower, and the animations are a little weird. Both of them are still in the testing stages as of now, and completion will take much longer.

