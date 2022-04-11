GTA 5 next-gen edition physical copy unboxing reveals no map

The physical edition of GTA 5 will be released tomorrow, April 12. Pre-orders are now open at select retail outlets and the official Rockstar Store online, with prices beginning at $39.99. As of now, the game is only supported on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Some fans seem to have already secured an early copy of this physical release and have revealed its contents. A YouTube creator known as Retro Gaming Future published a video on April 9. This provides an early glimpse at what's included in the package, and it reveals nothing but the disc.

YouTuber does unboxing video after getting physical copy of GTA 5 next-gen earlier than everyone else

What's included

The unboxing video of this new GTA 5 has revealed something that most fans have found quite disappointing. It seems to be very similar to the physical release of the Definitive Edition Trilogy. The box doesn't come with a physical map of Los Santos and Blaine County, nor is there a guide booklet.

This might seem a bit too odd as the physical copy costs $40 for a decade-old game that has simply been re-released. The next-gen console edition of the game comes with several bonuses, exclusive content, and graphical updates. However, players who buy a physical copy won't be getting any added benefits either.

Box art

Meanwhile, although GTA Online saw a standalone release as a separate title for the first time, this doesn't seem to be the case for the physical copy. There is no reference to the Online mode on the cover. The box itself doesn't look that different. Also, the GTA 5 cover art was merely updated with a new golden border, and most players are already aware of this.

The copy that Retro Gaming Future unboxed was for the PlayStation 5 edition, and hence, the box is blue in color. The rear features a game engine screenshot portraying all three protagonists, with Franklin and Michael carrying weapons. The disk again features them, but in a stylized artwork, wearing ski masks and wielding SMGs.

How different is the next-gen edition?

For PC players, the difference between their version of the game and the next-gen edition is minimal, at least in terms of graphics. In fact, this new edition tries to match up to the superior graphics of the PC edition released in 2015. However, there are several exclusive features that PC players will miss out on.

For console players, the new edition is surely enticing, especially for dedicated GTA Online gamers. The game now supports up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS, although the framerate will be locked to 30 in certain graphics modes. Console players will also be able to purchase a GTA+ membership which brings in monthly bonuses.

The new auto shop and the vehicles, along with their exclusive upgrades, are the primary attractions that have been reeling in players. Rockstar might even decide to restrict future Online updates only to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition.

