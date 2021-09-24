GTA 5 Online servers status: Is the game back online?

The GTA Online servers for PC, PS4, and Xbox One were in limited status earlier today. This meant that some players found it difficult to join a session during that time period.

However, it is fully operational at present with no limitations at all. GTA Online usually provides a seamless experience and there are seldom any issues regarding the servers.

Most multiplayer games require server maintenance on a regular basis, and GTA Online is no exception. But those who attempt to log in when the servers are down end up frustrated.

GTA Online: Are the servers back online for the game?

The most recent status of the servers (Image via Rockstar Games Support)

Rockstar Games Support has a Service Status webpage where players can verify the status of GTA Online's servers. They may quickly check whether their problems are system-wide or specific to their configuration by visiting this webpage.

The image above illustrates how the website displays the server status of games and online services. Red Dead Online, GTA Online, Rockstar Games Social Club, and Rockstar Games Launcher are the games and services showcased.

Below the icons for Red Dead Online and GTA Online, players can find pertinent platforms and cloud services. The color of the icon next to the platform names is crucial to determining server status. Here is a detailed explanation:

Green indicates that the server is operational.

Limited means that though the servers are functional, gamers may have trouble getting into sessions.

Red means that the server is offline, and therefore, players won't be able to log in.

With a large player population, GTA Online is one of the most iconic multiplayer games of the current age. For any studio, a project like this entails a significant investment. To ensure a smooth gameplay experience for everyone, the title requires continual care and maintenance.

With regular updates, Rockstar is continuously improving the game. Coupled with that, developers are relentlessly adding new content and rewards. GTA Online continues to rise in popularity after over a decade. Today, there are more players in the game than ever before.

Because of this popularity, GTA 5 is being ported over to another generation of consoles. Labeled the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, it is all set to be released in March 2022. However, the players aren't too delighted with the trailer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul