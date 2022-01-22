GTA 5 Redditor discovers that Trevor Philips is actually his pharmacist

A GTA 5 Redditor made a surprising discovery when he took a trip to his pharmacist. It turns out that his pharmacist is named Trevor Philips, and the 'Responsible Pharmacist' tag before his name only added to the humor of the situation.

Gamers frequently come across video game references in real life, but these are only hilarious when they're unintentional, as in this case.

GTA 5 Redditor discovers that his pharmacist is named Trevor Philips

The above post was made by a Redditor named u/stevenson3529 on the r/GTA subreddit. It shows the name of a pharmacist Trevor Phillips. The spelling of the last name does not match that of the infamous GTA 5 protagonist, but it's an interesting find nonetheless.

Finding the name Trevor Philips is intriguing enough, but the fact that the person is a pharmacist is the icing on the cake.

However, the connection between GTA 5's Trevor and pharmaceuticals is unmistakable. Not only is he shown to be an ex-methhead, but he also runs his own drug empire.

Several Redditors on the thread made hilarious observations.

After the completion of the main storyline, Trevor Philips can complete a unique Strangers and Freaks encounter titled Mrs. Philips. In this mission, Trevor's mother seems to visit him and ask him for some deludamol. Players have to steal a van carrying the painkillers and bring it back to his trailer.

It's difficult to find a Grand Theft Auto fan who doesn't have a strong opinion on Trevor Philips. Some find him utterly repulsive and despicable, while others justify his psychotic antics by considering him the most fun-to-play protagonist. There are also those who sympathize with him and attempt to highlight his humane side.

Many fans wish for Trevor to be brought back again in Grand Theft Auto Online with a new DLC. The latest update, titled The Contract, brought Franklin to the game for the first time since Story Mode. Trevor, on the other hand, has already been featured before.

According to HowManyOfMe.com, there are only two people in the US who are named Trevor Philips. Meanwhile, Trevor Phillips (the name of the pharmacist in this case) is a bit more common, with 88 people sharing the name.

As such, there will undoubtedly be more such moments where Grand Theft Auto players find the name in real life.

Edited by Siddharth Satish