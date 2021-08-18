GTA 5 RP Streamer xQc: RP characters, viewership, outfits, mods, and more

xQc has been one of the most popular Twitch streamers for GTA 5 RP, with a follower count of over 9 million. He only quit playing the game recently, albeit after a long period of streaming.

xQc, whose real name is Félix Lengyel, is a former professional Overwatch player. He turned into a full-time streamer for Luminosity Gaming in 2020 and has been streaming ever since for his growing audience.

He is especially popular for how often he attracts controversies and the number of bans he acquired on NoPixel. His characters are quite entertaining too and have attracted a large viewer base as a result.

This article discusses his time on GTA 5 RP and look at some of his highlights from this period.

xQc in GTA 5 RP: characters, mods, and other details

xQc was one of the first Twitch streamers to start playing GTA 5 RP, well before it became popular. However, he had a controversial run, as he was banned four times on NoPixel, before receiving a permanent fifth one.

He has always been the poster boy of GTA 5 RP, and his absence has certainly affected the community.

Characters

xQc's main character in GTA 5 RP had been Jean Paul. Also known as X and Ghost Rider, he was the most notorious criminal in Los Santos. He would frequently get into altercations and shootouts with the police.

Apart from his usual antics, he was also an infamous bank robber, having completed more than 70 successful heists.

His other major character, Pierre Paul, is the polar opposite. Pierre was a police officer who wished to bring honor to his family's name. He was initially a security guard before applying to the Los Santos Police Department in May 2021.

Jean-Pierre Baptiste is another character, who is the older half-brother of the two mentioned above. He was the first character that xQc roleplayed as in GTA 5 RP NoPixel.

He was also known for his iconic friendship with Bogg Dan, as the two got involved in numerous scuffles in the city.

He also had a one-time character named Norm Andy, a taxi driver who was terrified of hitting the brakes.

Mods used by xQc

xQc used a stunning graphics mod for his GTA 5 RP gameplay videos. The streamer incorporated "NaturalVision Evolved" - an ENB mod that drastically alters the visuals.

It is a paid graphics mod for those willing to spend some money on improving the game's visuals. It makes sense for streamers to use such mods for videos as it both accentuates gameplay and enthralls their viewers.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod