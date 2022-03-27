GTA 5's Shawn Fonteno says Franklin should've been more "gangsta"

GTA 5 came out with a 'Game Changer' as it introduced three switchable and playable characters with distinct storylines. The game showcased Michael de Santa, Trevor Phillips and Franklin Clinton. Eventually, all three stories merge and work towards a singular end goal.

Franklin Clinton came out to become the most loved and adored character of the three. Shawn 'Solo' Fonteno acted as Franklin during the game's production. Shawn has become a household name as far as gamers are concerned.

Franklin recently also came back into GTA Online via the Contract DLC. This article talks about specific changes Shawn thought would've made Franklin better.

Shawn Fonteno thinks Franklin was way too docile in GTA 5

Franklin Clinton is the first character gamers get to do a mission within the present times. Franklin starts working for Simeon Yetarian with Lamar, repossessing cars and destroying rivals. Franklin eventually meets Michael, Trevor, and Lester to plan the big score as the story continues.

Shawn 'Solo' Fonteno grew up through a rough childhood and also faced multiple hardships as he became a young adult. He somehow managed to get out of all that and make it big in life. Gamers can read about it in his book, which was recently launched and titled Game Changer.

After going through his fair share of tough times, Shawn grew up to be quite the gangsta. At a point in time, Shawn was also tied up with gang wars, shootouts, and drugs. He says Franklin is somewhat of a Punk in the game, a punk who is pushed around by the likes of Lamar and Trevor.

For instance, in the scene where Trevor trips over the fence at Franklin's place, Franklin bursts out laughing. Trevor almost proceeds to punch Franklin in the face as he walks all over him.

Initially, during the first take, Shawn (Franklin's Actor) bursts out laughing and also goes on to tell Trevor that he was laughing at him cause it was funny and there's nothing he can do about it. This was not used in the game.

The game shows Franklin quickly submitting as he asks Trevor to calm down and apologizes soon enough. Shawn says the former behavior comes easily and feels more natural to him, and if there were a change he wanted in GTA 5, it would be to make Franklin more gangsta.

Franklin in GTA 6

Shawn also has a few ideas for the upcoming GTA 6. He doesn't speak of rumors and leaks as such but does speak of a game that unites all Grand Theft Autos. He says they could have CJ and other protagonists from past games, and it could be like a significant reunion party.

Shawn also recently got introduced to Online via the Contract DLC, and he was pretty happy to be working with Rockstar again. The fan-favorite cannot get enough and wants Rockstar to feature him in the next game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar