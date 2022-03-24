GTA 6 Online supposedly has RP elements, according to xQc

xQc, a popular Twitch streamer and GTA RP player, has claimed to have played Grand Theft Auto 6. xQc is well-known among Grand Theft Auto fans, particularly for his presence on NoPixel and his frequent bans from the server.

During a recent streaming session, xQc revealed to his audience that he played the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. He claims to have played the game's Online mode, which, according to him, has a lot of roleplaying elements.

However, it is unclear whether he was telling the truth or joking.

xQc claims to have played GTA 6 Online already

Since the last couple of years, GTA 5 roleplaying streams have resurrected the game on Twitch. xQc seems to have caught in on the Grand Theft Auto 6 hype train as well, stating that he has already played the game.

It all began when xQc was simply conversing with his viewers during a stream. He claimed that he had just tried a game that was still being tested and that he wasn't permitted to discuss it. As expected, fans immediately began to spam the chat and ask additional questions.

Shortly after, xQc stated that he was unconcerned with the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and that he was indeed one of the GTA 6 testers. According to him, the game is well-developed and seems almost complete.

What details did xQc reveal?

Here's what xQc stated during the stream:

"F*** the NDAs, guys, f*** the papers, guys, I guess if they want they can send me to jail. I was playing Grand Theft Auto 6 Online, and I'm just going to say how it is. The game's already finished developing, they finished it. The only reason why they're taking so long is that they're not going to let roleplay be on FiveM. They have their own roleplay servers with advanced real-life roleplay mechanics."

He continued with the following details:

"It is the most advanced roleplay system of all time. It is nuts that you can rob banks, you can pretend to be a police, and they even let you shoot civilians in the game without saying anything, just RDM. They said, 'We want true roleplay, life-like fidelity,' is what they said. It is the most advanced, cutting-edge roleplay I've seen in the longest time playing games. It's pretty nuts."

RDM, or random deathmatch, is heavily discouraged on GTA RP servers. xQc himself has been blamed for breaking this rule on several occasions. Hence, some fans believe that all this could be a joke, and the RDM could be a tongue-in-cheek reference.

Can this information be trusted?

If xQc did sign an NDA, he might face legal action from Rockstar if he violated it. He would also risk being banned by them and others in the industry for being untrustworthy. Given what occurred when he nearly released Overwatch 2, it's difficult to imagine he'd be that casual about violating an NDA.

It's unlikely that xQc was serious when he made these claims, and hence, fans should take these with a grain of salt. Apart from the announcement for GTA 6, very little official information has been released.

Previous rumors claim that the game will be based in Vice City and include a continuously evolving map, and Rockstar confirmed this year that it is in production.

