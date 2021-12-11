GTA 5 streamer Nought collects over 25 rare secret cars using mods

Cars are the most appealing aspect of the GTA games, which is no surprise given the nature of the game. It is also unsurprising that cars make up the majority of the game's mods. Nought, a popular streamer, uploaded a video in which he showcases over 25 such modded cars for GTA 5.

Popular streamer shows off over 25 unique modded cars for GTA 5

Nought is a popular GTA YouTuber who often highlights unique and interesting mods for GTA 5. With over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, he is one of the most popular faces when it comes to Grand Theft Auto. In this particular video highlighted above, he can be seen showing off his massive modded car collection.

This includes real-life supercars, futuristic hypercars, fictional vehicles like a batmobile, flying cars, retro cars, military vehicles like tanks and BTRs, a hot-air balloon, and some bizarre vehicles.

The video is a year-end compilation of all the modded cars that Nought has showcased this year. As a result, the video is almost 2 hours long. Most of the modded car videos featured Nought going to a certain location to find a vehicle. Acquiring the vehicle itself is an adventure, one which catches the viewers' attention.

GTA has some of the best mods out there

There are a countless number of mods for GTA 5 alone, making it one of the most popular choices for modding. Vehicle mods make up the bulk of all mods for the game, with close to 14,000 mods in total.

These cars can either be used as add-on vehicles or replaced with existing ones. Most players opt for the former option as replacement means bringing down the in-game vehicle diversity. Installing add-on car mods is a bit more complex than making replacements, but they're well worth it. Modders have also found a way to include GTA Online cars in Story Mode.

Edited by Saman