GTA 5 streamer Nought destroys the game world using mods

GTA 5 streamers often come up with entertaining new ways to enjoy the eight-year-old game, mostly by using unique mods. Whether it's turning the game into a real life simulator or converting it into a zombie survival adventure, the possibilities are endless.

This is all possible thanks to an ever-expanding and intensely dedicated modding community. However, the streamers themselves are also responsible for bringing these mods to their viewers' attention.

In one of his recent videos, Nought, a popular GTA 5 streamer, showcased some unique GTA 5 mods to destroy the game world.

Popular GTA streamer uses mods to bring on the apocalypse in GTA 5

Solar Smash is a popular mobile game where players get an assortment of weapons, natural disasters and even some bizarre features, to destroy various planets, including the Earth. The game has also been ported to PC, and this version is identical to the mobile version.

In the above video, Nought has seemingly connected the game to GTA 5, so that whatever destruction he does to planet Earth will affect the world of the latter game. He starts his destructive rampage in Solar Smash by blowing up the UK and a good chunk of Europe. Surprisingly, this starts a chain reaction and leads to a tsunami on Los Santos in GTA 5.

Similarly, when he starts dealing even more damage to Europe that nearly exposes the Earth's core, gravity starts fluctuating in GTA 5. He continues his pattern of destruction and notices its effects on Los Santos every time. Some of the effects include meteor showers, heavy snowfall, tornadoes, and the ground disintegrating into nothing.

All of this has been made possible thanks to mods. It is very unlikely that he "connected" Solar Smash with GTA 5 as he claims in the video. Instead, the effects might have been recreated using various mods, some of which have been listed below:

It's impressive that Nought was able to pull it off, assuming he used these mods in conjunction with Solar Smash. Viewers will easily believe that he has connected both games because the effects are so seamless. Regardless, the end result is a fun video that also manages to increase GTA 5's replayability.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee