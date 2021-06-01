GTA 5 Throwback: Rockstar Games' canceled plans for single-player DLC

Single-player DLCs and Expansions have been one of the GTA community's most treasured topics of speculation and often result in naught but wishful thinking. Rockstar Games has been stoking the flames in hopes of a single-player expansion with the announcement of GTA 5 "Expanded and Enhanced Edition" scheduled for release on November 11th, 2021.

While it is unclear whether Rockstar Games will indeed be releasing an expansion for GTA 5's Story Mode, it is not the first time a possible expansion was in the works. Long ago, all the way back after the release of the Diamond Casino Heist, skilled data miners uncovered some pretty interesting details.

According to the findings of the dataminers, Rockstar Games had planned a couple of neat single-player DLC for GTA 5. One of which included a zombie apocalypse alternate reality, not unlike what Rockstar did with Red Dead Redemption's Undead Nightmare.

What did Rockstar plan for GTA 5's story mode DLC?

The leaks were made public around the release of the Diamond Casino DLC for GTA Online. The previous year, Rockstar had made an announcement confirming that they would not be releasing any single-player DLC anytime soon.

Rockstar stuck true to their word, and GTA Online continued to receive all kinds of cool updates and expansions. This is what prompted dataminers to dig deep and uncover hidden plans for Story Mode DLC.

Their findings detailed the following:

1 Episode (DLC) featuring a Zombie Apocalypse 1 Episode (DLC) featuring Trevor and his missions for the IAA after the campaign. A major redesign of a large portion of the map to cater to certain themes for each episode.

A zombie DLC doesn't sound too far-fetched, as Rockstar had a pretty successful outing with the Undead Nightmare. Prominent leaker and dataminer Tez2 also commented on the nature of the planned DLCs, and he was quoted as saying:

"What Rockstar was planning to do with the single-player DLC can be compared to adding a whole new map expansion. They had plans to redesign 80 or 90 percent of the map to fit a specific theme – one of the episodes was supposed to feature a zombie apocalypse. Rockstar would make changes to the whole map to fit the zombie apocalypse theme."

- Eurogamer

While plans were eventually scrapped, perhaps Rockstar might not be averse to trying out new ideas and DLC in the months to come. The larger sentiment amongst the fanbase as to the cause of the cancelation was the monumental success of GTA Online.

Rockstar never did comment on the veracity of these claims, and they remain but a gigantic "what if?" for the community. There is no telling whether Rockstar would go back to the well on this one, but fans have their fingers crossed.

