GTA 5 vs GTA 4: 5 major gameplay differences that resulted in the former's success

GTA 5 and GTA 4 are two of Rockstar's biggest hits and inarguably some of the best games they've made.

Both were widely acclaimed and revolutionary at the time of their release. Nonetheless, GTA 4 was significantly more ambitious than its sequel, the reason being its introduction of the HD Universe and a major shift towards realism (reflected in the story).

GTA 5 featured a refinement of several elements existing in GTA 4, but it was more than just an update on the previous title. This article looks at some reasons why the former was a bigger hit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Five differences that made GTA 5 more successful than GTA 4

1) A lighter tone

GTA 4 steered towards a new direction that had never been seen before in the Grand Theft Auto series. It depicted a harsher and more realistic narrative that was inextricably linked to the protagonist's history.

Despite having one of the finest narratives in a video game, many fans were upset over Niko Bellic's tragic plot in GTA 4. This is why Rockstar opted for the middle ground in GTA 5, introducing a story influenced by previous GTA games but with some of the realism present in its predecessor.

The outcome was a somewhat underwhelming and convoluted storyline, but it contributed to GTA 5's mainstream popularity.

2) A more interesting map

Many players complained that Liberty City in GTA 4 was an unattractive and uninteresting location. While it was meant to complement the game's gritty plot, the map, which was smaller than the last game, got monotonous rather quickly.

Rockstar resurrected San Andreas in GTA 5, although only Los Santos and its surrounding areas were included. This map was much more vivid, intriguing, and full of personality.

Although it was presented as a sharp contrast to Liberty City, it quickly became far more popular, despite concerns about the countryside being bland and lifeless.

3) Customization

One of GTA 5's strongest suits is its customization capabilities. With GTA 4, Rockstar ditched many of the customization features they had introduced in GTA San Andreas.

Many of those features returned in GTA 5, with players being able to customize their clothing, hairstyles, vehicles, and even weapons.

4) Car physics

Another common complaint in regards to GTA 4 was its car handling and physics. Inexperienced drivers found it hard to maintain control of a car in the game. The vehicles felt much more realistic than ever before, and players had to be a lot more mindful of their speed.

GTA 5 streamlined this to the point where most cars appear to come pre-installed with racing modifications. Crashes are far more forgiving, with the ability to turn over an upturned vehicle.

While this indeed reduced realism, it also made the game more accessible to a larger audience.

5) Over-the-top action/adventure

The GTA series has always had some outlandish missions that ensured an entertaining experience. GTA San Andreas upped the ridiculousness factor considerably, with some of the most over-the-top tasks in the franchise.

GTA 4, on the other hand, had a more realistic environment with objectives more anchored in reality. GTA 5 reverted to the classic GTA model, adding heists, shootouts, and spectacular stunts to keep things interesting.

