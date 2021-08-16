GTA 5 vs GTA 4: 5 major things that separate the two games

GTA 4 and 5 are two of the greatest hits from the GTA series. Both these games are set in the HD Universe, which is distinct from the previous games.

Both games have been major successes for Rockstar and have re-established their dominance in the open-world genre. GTA 4 was a significant improvement over the previous 3D Universe, with far more realistic features.

This heightened sense of realism was reduced a bit in GTA 5 to create a balance between the new and old games. It improved upon many features found in its predecessor but also downgraded some.

This article will feature some of the major differences between the games.

What are the major differences between GTA 5 and GTA 4?

1) Map size

The first and most obvious difference between the two games is the sizes of their maps. GTA 5 includes the largest map that Rockstar has ever made for any of its games. On the other hand, GTA 4's map is rather tiny, being even smaller than its predecessor.

GTA 4 takes place in Liberty City, a set of islands in the middle of the ocean. GTA 5 includes Los Santos, which is almost as large as Liberty City. However, the surrounding countryside and smaller towns all add up to make a gigantic map.

2) Customization

GTA 4 had far fewer options for customizing the protagonist, his vehicles, or weapons. This was disappointing since its predecessor, GTA San Andreas, had the most extensive customization options available.

Thankfully, GTA 5 brought back a lot of these features with some additional ones like weapons modifications.

3) Game Physics

GTA 4 introduced the most advanced physics engine that Rockstar had ever used before. The Euphoria software used for the game was responsible for an enhanced realistic experience.

GTA 5, however, seemed to have simplified a lot of the features. Melee combat, car deformation, and NPC reactions were far inferior to that of GTA 4.

4) Mission Structure

GTA 4 introduced plenty of choice-based missions for the first time in the GTA series. It also has a choice-based ending, with two options for players to choose from. Otherwise, the missions were fairly straightforward, but they were entertaining.

GTA 5 introduced Heists as the central feature of the story missions. Each heist in GTA 5 has several planning and execution stages, similar to the casino heist in GTA San Andreas. A major difference, however, is that there are many choices to make in these heists.

The general story missions are more linear and repetitive, but the random encounters were an excellent addition.

5) Tone

Dark humor and satire are common themes in GTA games. Despite being set in a criminal world, however, the plot in these games is mostly light-hearted. GTA 4 changed this with a much darker tone and setting. Although the game has its fair bit of humor, the story is mostly tragic, and the endings reflect it.

GTA 5 tried to bring back the light-hearted element of prior games with its storyline. However, it also has a realistic approach, much like that of GTA 4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer

Edited by Nikhil Vinod