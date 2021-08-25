GTA 5 vs GTA 4: Which game has the more engaging storyline?

One of the most appealing factors of GTA games is their storylines. GTA 4 and 5, the two HD Universe titles, have some of the most realistic plots in the series.

These two are often put up against each other to compare their gameplay, graphics, and story. The plots in both these games were quite distinct from prior GTA games. They had a much more convincing and realistic take, especially suited to the contemporary era.

The previous games were based on the past, had a lighter tone, and less convincing character development. This article compares GTA 4 and GTA 5's storylines to find out which was better.

Which GTA game has a more compelling plot?

The storyline in GTA 4

GTA 4 was the first game set in the HD Universe. It was a huge leap from the 3D Universe games of the early to mid-2000s. Everything was different, whether it was graphics, gameplay, technology, or even the storyline.

The plot was a dark and tragic tale reflecting the life of an immigrant pursuing the American Dream. There were fewer over-the-top missions than the previous games. The setting of Liberty City heightened this through its grim depiction of New York City.

The story was quite influenced by the Brat movies but was largely original. Some players were left disappointed with the lack of a good ending. However, fans of the game agree that the revenge ending is cathartic. This is essential in a tragic play, and GTA 4, imitating the tragic mode to some degree, manages to achieve that.

The storyline in GTA 5

GTA 5 shares the HD Universe of GTA 4, and hence, it offers a similar, realistic plot. However, the story is much lighter in tone than GTA 5. It feels somewhat incoherent at times because of all the contradictory changes in seriousness.

The story is much more dramatic, with family coming into the picture. The core plot is the same as GTA 4, as the protagonists all want their share of the American Dream. Many fans believe that it would have been better had they focused on a single protagonist.

GTA 4 provided two ending choices, both of which were tragic. However, GTA 5 provided a third option that led to a good ending.

Conclusion

Most fans agree that GTA 4 had superior storytelling compared to its successor. In fact, it is often considered to be the best GTA game, story-wise. GTA 5, on the other hand, polarized its fan base. On the one hand, some players appreciated the central theme, that of a critique on modernism.

However, others complained that the plot had several unnecessary filler contents. GTA 4 also had a polarized fan base, but it was directed towards its bugs and gameplay issues. The story is unanimously considered to be far better than its successor.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

