GTA 5 vs GTA San Andreas: Which game has the more active modding community?

GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas are unarguably the two of the most successful games from the series. Each has a robust modding community that keeps making fun mods for players to enjoy.

While the modding community of GTA San Andreas is way older than the more recent GTA 5 modders, the latter has been highly successful, as it was released during a time of more advanced technology.

The modding communities of GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas are highly active

GTA San Andreas modders

GTA San Andreas, released in 2004, has been modded from the start. It has become one of the modding community's favorite games.

There are tens of thousands of mods for GTA San Andreas, which are readily available online. With such a solid and long-lasting community of modders keeping the game alive, fans can safely say the modding scene is relatively active.

With many famous mods for the game, such as Gravity Gun Mod, GTA SA IV LOS Santos, First-Person View Mod, and the Parkour Mod, to name a few, GTA San Andreas has a plethora of options to make it more fun.

GTA 5 modders

GTA 5 was released in 2013, and ever since, the modding community has made some exciting mods. Although it hasn't been around for as long as San Andreas, the modding community has created a vast library.

Some of the most famous mods for GTA 5 are the Festive Surprise mod, GTA 5 Redux mod, World of Variety mod, and Complex Control mods. There is a large number of modders in the GTA 5 community, and the numbers are only increasing by the day.

Conclusion

Although GTA San Andreas remains one of the most popular games today, the modding community of GTA 5 is more active and growing daily.

Also Read

Gamers enjoy modding both titles, but GTA 5 outshines GTA San Andreas by a large margin when it comes to the sheer number of mods available.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer