  • GTA 6 fans expect Trailer 3 to release in November

By Prit Chauhan
Published Oct 21, 2025 12:35 GMT
GTA 6 fans expect trailer 3 to release in November
GTA 6 fans react to Trailer 3 rumors (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA 6 fans are now speculating that the game's third trailer may drop on November 8, 2025. This seemingly began as an X post by @GTAVI_Countdown, with an image of Jason's watch in one of the game's clips. The number on the watch showed the time as 11:08, coinciding with the date Sam Houser first announced as GTA 6's first trailer release, November 8, 2023. The speculative post took over Reddit with a post titled:

"Many are speculating that November 8th is the date rockstar has planned to release trailer 3."
Fans were divided about the post's highly speculative nature. Some believe that perhaps everything about the numbers and the dates is well-planned or intentional. On the other hand, some believe that it is a reach to assume something so specific based on vague numbers and dates.

Redditor u/Sarenesh was seemingly left somewhat hopeful after the post went viral. While there is no confirmation from Rockstar Games, fans are certainly looking for more content:

"Don't you dare give me hope."

On the other hand, u/YogurtclosetIcy4328 believed that the trailer may be released a little earlier in the same month mentioned in the post. The fan may have gotten the idea because Take Two Interactive's next Quarterly Earnings call is set to take place on November 6, 2025:

"Its going to be November 4th or 6th. But what do I know."
While a portion of the fandom believed that perhaps the trailer may drop in November, others outright rejected the idea of Rockstar Games subtly signalling at a date. Reddit user u/tsycho89 reasoned that the watch "clue" has nothing to do with the trailer for one reason:

"There are tons of screenshots of Jason and other people wearing watches showing different times. This stupid s**t means absolutely nothing."
Another enthusiast, u/Se7en_mirages, pointed out that Rockstar Games has not shown a persistent pattern of giving fans cryptic messages hidden in trailers. Therefore, the viral GTA 6 trailer screenshot is likely random and not an actual hint:

"They've never secretly hidden trailer release dates in other content, atleast that I know of. Pretty sure its always random."

Finally, u/Terry_Dachtel believed that the whole hint situation with the trailer screenshot was a reach. However, they would be very delighted if it all turned out to be true.

What do we know about the rumor regarding GTA 6's third trailer?

The first GTA 6 trailer was released in December, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
The first GTA 6 trailer was released in December, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The rumor likely spread across the internet after the aforementioned X post by @GTAVI_Countdown was published on October 18, 2025. Perhaps the very outlandish nature of the speculation earned it many views on different platforms such as X and Reddit.

The post also points out that Take Two's Quarterly Earnings meeting is set to occur on November 6, 2025. It attempts to validate the speculated date because it is very close to the day of the meeting. However, this may not be enough evidence for spectators online, as evident in the comments under the Reddit post.

Therefore, there is currently no solid evidence that can validate the rumor suggesting that GTA 6's Trailer 3 will drop any time soon.

