Rockstar reuploads GTA Online trailer on YouTube, seemingly hints at GTA 6

A mysterious GTA Online trailer recently dropped on Rockstar Games UK &amp; Ireland YouTube channel, spreading speculations that it could be linked with GTA 6. Though GTA 5's Online version has been out for 12 years now, this new trailer for the game puzzled many fans.Here is more details about the mysterious GTA Online trailer reupload on Rockstar UK YouTube, how the community reacted to it, and how it was eventually unlisted.GTA Online's trailer reupload on YouTube sparked GTA 6 speculationsOn October 13, 2025, Rockstar Games UK &amp; Ireland's YouTube channel suddenly posted an ad video for GTA Online titled: &quot;Experience Grand Theft Auto Online&quot;. The video was fast-paced and thrilling as it showcased various missions, cars, explosions, and other features available in the game.The caption of the video read:"Rise from street-level hustler to kingpin of your own empire in this dynamic and ever-evolving online. Get GTA$4,000,000 in the Career Builder to establish your criminal enterprise now."The video went viral on various social media platforms, with fans getting confused as to why Rockstar released a new promotional video for a game that has been out for so many years. More importantly, the video did not showcase any new feature that might arrive in the game in the future, like mansions.The YouTube video was up on their channel for one day, after which it was unlisted. Now, only those who have the link to the video can watch it; it is no longer visible on their channel or searchable.Since every Grand Theft Auto fan is eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to reveal new content for GTA 6, some people picked apart this GTA Online trailer and connected it to the next installment.At the beginning of the video, we can hear Dr. Friedlander's iconic line:&quot;I'm afraid out time isn't up yet.&quot;This line was interpreted as Rockstar Games hyping up their next installment. Later, there were also some extreme speculations where fans picked apart every frame of the trailer to get clues and hints about the upcoming information about the game. A few fan accounts even speculated that the company could be testing the YouTube algorithm and region reach for their next trailer through this video.As of now, there is no official information from Rockstar Games about the mysterious GTA Online trailer and whether it is linked to GTA 6 or not.