Rapper Skrilla says his viral hit '6 7' will be in GTA 6

Popular American rapper, Skrilla, says that his song 'Doot Doot (6 7)' will be in GTA 6. Rockstar Games' next installment is under wraps at the moment, and the only official information we have received is the two trailers, 70 screenshots, artworks, and the website with official hints of the storyline. Hence, this claim from Skrilla is quite huge.

Skrilla dropped this information on Matt & Shane's Secret Podcast, where he was a guest on episode 580. Throughout the podcast, the American rapper wore a face mask to conceal his identity, which he removed near the end of the conversation.

After removing the mask, he and the hosts discussed PlayStation and Xbox as Skrilla stated that he preferred the former. Then they steered towards playing GTA 5 and Online.

While speaking about the game series, the rapper stated that he was waiting for GTA 6 to come out and said that his song, 'Doot Doot (6 7)', was in the game. He then hoped to be rendered in the game so that he could play his own song as himself in the game.

"I'm waiting for GTA 6 to come out. I have '6 7' on there too. So I'm definitely going to be myself on there, playing my own music," Skrilla said. [52:21]

Skrilla’s "Doot Doot (6 7)" rose to virality from TikTok and athlete-clip edits, accumulating about 45,243,421 Spotify streams. Its repetitive “6-7” hook became a Gen Alpha meme, adopted as classroom slang and social-media humor. It is reshaping short-form youth vernacular on the internet.

All confirmed songs that will feature in GTA 6

While Skrilla has stated that his song 'Doot Doot (6 7)' is in GTA 6, there is no official confirmation of this music feature from Rockstar Games.

As of now, only seven songs have officially been connected to the upcoming game. Since the only official video clips we currently have are the first and second trailers, the music played in those is confirmed.

Here is a list of every confirmed song in GTA 6:

Love is a Long Road by Tom Petty (Trailer 1 Song)

by Tom Petty (Trailer 1 Song) Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters (Trailer 2 Main Song)

by The Pointer Sisters (Trailer 2 Main Song) Everybody Have Fun Tonight by Wang Chung (Trailer 2 Song)

by Wang Chung (Trailer 2 Song) Thunder Island by Jay Ferguson (Trailer 2 Song)

by Jay Ferguson (Trailer 2 Song) Talkin’ To Myself Again by Tammy Wynette (Trailer 2 Song)

by Tammy Wynette (Trailer 2 Song) Child Support by Zenglen (Trailer 2 Song)

by Zenglen (Trailer 2 Song) I Love Rock N Roll by Joan Jett (Trailer 2 Song)

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on May 26, 2026, after which we will know all the songs the in-game radio stations will play.

