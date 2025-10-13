All time-limited Halloween clothing in GTA Online and how to get them

GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 is currently underway, during which Rockstar Games offers various rewards and discounts throughout October. Every week, these Halloween-related rewards, discounts, and boosted missions change. Among them, a few time-limited clothing items are up for grabs.
Here is a short guide on each major Halloween clothing item and how to get them before time runs out.
Every GTA Online time-limited Halloween outfits and ways to get them
Vinewood Undead Collection clothing items
First, let's look at the new Vinewood Undead Collection. This is a collection of rewards in which players can grab the Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, and Vinewood Zombie Tee. The collection also includes Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger. This needs to be claimed before October 22.
To get this collection, players need to complete the first three Weekly Challenges in October. The first week was from October 2 - 8, 2025. If players have already completed the first Weekly Challenge, they can now focus on the second week's challenge before October 15, and then complete the third week's challenge as well (from October 16 - 22). Here are the challenges for all three weeks:
- October 2 - 8: Survive two Waves in a Survival without dying to earn GTA$200,000
- October 9 - 15: Complete three Taxi Fares to claim GTA$200,000
- October 16 - 22: Win one Adversary Mode to earn GTA$200,000
Mummy Costume & Skeleton Bodysuit
Every Halloween, GTA+ members get some special rewards, discounts, and an extra boost in some missions. When it comes to outfits, they will receive a free Mummy Costume and Skeleton Bodysuit.
First, players need to purchase the GTA+ subscription service from Rockstar Games Launcher on PC or any console Store app. After purchasing, they can open GTA Online, and the game will automatically give them the special Halloween costumes. These costumes will be claimable till November 5, after which they will not be obtainable in any way.
Special Halloween Masks
Rockstar Games is also rewarding players with time-limited special spooky masks that will be removed from GTA Online each week. Though the first week's special mask (Brown Vintage Zombie) is no longer available to grab, players can still grab the other four by doing three Weekly Challenges through November 5. Here are all the masks and how to get them every week:
- October 9–15: Complete three Taxi Fares to claim a free Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask.
- October 16–22: Win one Adversary Mode to earn the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask.
- October 23–29: Survive four Waves in a Survival without dying to earn the Gray Jumping Spider Mask.
- October 30–November 5: Win one Adversary Mode to earn the Gray Hooded Skull Mask.
