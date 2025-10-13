All time-limited Halloween clothing in GTA Online and how to get them

GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 is currently underway, during which Rockstar Games offers various rewards and discounts throughout October. Every week, these Halloween-related rewards, discounts, and boosted missions change. Among them, a few time-limited clothing items are up for grabs.

Here is a short guide on each major Halloween clothing item and how to get them before time runs out.

Every GTA Online time-limited Halloween outfits and ways to get them

Vinewood Undead Collection clothing items

The Vinewood Undead Collection brings several special clothing items (Image via Rockstar Games)

First, let's look at the new Vinewood Undead Collection. This is a collection of rewards in which players can grab the Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, and Vinewood Zombie Tee. The collection also includes Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger. This needs to be claimed before October 22.

To get this collection, players need to complete the first three Weekly Challenges in October. The first week was from October 2 - 8, 2025. If players have already completed the first Weekly Challenge, they can now focus on the second week's challenge before October 15, and then complete the third week's challenge as well (from October 16 - 22). Here are the challenges for all three weeks:

October 2 - 8: Survive two Waves in a Survival without dying to earn GTA$200,000

October 9 - 15: Complete three Taxi Fares to claim GTA$200,000

October 16 - 22: Win one Adversary Mode to earn GTA$200,000

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update (October 9 - 15, 2025)

Mummy Costume & Skeleton Bodysuit

These outfits are exclusive to GTA+ members (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Every Halloween, GTA+ members get some special rewards, discounts, and an extra boost in some missions. When it comes to outfits, they will receive a free Mummy Costume and Skeleton Bodysuit.

First, players need to purchase the GTA+ subscription service from Rockstar Games Launcher on PC or any console Store app. After purchasing, they can open GTA Online, and the game will automatically give them the special Halloween costumes. These costumes will be claimable till November 5, after which they will not be obtainable in any way.

Special Halloween Masks

Players can get special Halloween masks by completing the Weekly Challenges (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games is also rewarding players with time-limited special spooky masks that will be removed from GTA Online each week. Though the first week's special mask (Brown Vintage Zombie) is no longer available to grab, players can still grab the other four by doing three Weekly Challenges through November 5. Here are all the masks and how to get them every week:

October 9–15: Complete three Taxi Fares to claim a free Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask .

. October 16–22: Win one Adversary Mode to earn the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask .

. October 23–29: Survive four Waves in a Survival without dying to earn the Gray Jumping Spider Mask .

. October 30–November 5: Win one Adversary Mode to earn the Gray Hooded Skull Mask.

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More