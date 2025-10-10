How to trigger GTA Online Phantom Car event in Halloween Haunts 2025

GTA Online Phantom Car event is returning to Halloween Haunts 2025 this week (October 9 - 15). This is a random event where a spooky driverless Tornado Custom with a garnet red and graphite roof paint job chases the player around Los Santos. This is a fun Halloween-related event that can randomly occur for any player.

Here is a short guide on how to trigger the GTA Online Phantom Car event in Halloween Haunts 2025.

When does GTA Online Phantom Car event trigger in Halloween Haunts 2025

Lobby criteria

Players need to be out in the open at night in a lobby with more than two players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // GTA Wiki)

In order to trigger the GTA Online Phantom Car event, players have to meet these requirements:

The player must be in free roam and out in the world .

. It must be nighttime, between 9 pm and 5 am .

. The player has to be on foot or in a normal vehicle . The Phantom Car event will not start when using helicopters, planes, boats, weaponized vehicles, or any other special vehicle.

. The Phantom Car event will not start when using helicopters, planes, boats, weaponized vehicles, or any other special vehicle. The event will only start after 16 minutes have passed since the player joined the session.

There must be at least a minimum of two players in a session. This means that it can also happen in an invite-only session, but it must contain at least two or more players.

When the Phantom Car becomes aggressive and how to beat it

The Phantom Car will become aggressive when the player is on foot (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

When the Phantom Car random event begins, the Tornado Custom will spawn and start following or hunting players. If the player is in a vehicle, the Phantom Car will simply follow the player around.

However, the moment the player gets out of their vehicle, Phantom Car's bonnet will be set on fire and its lights will turn red. This means that the car will become hostile and try to ram the player.

If players want to defeat the Phantom Car, they will have to blow it up using a grenade launcher, a homing launcher, sticky bombs, or any other explosive.

Where does the Phantom Car spawn

Phantom Car event can start anywhere in the GTA Online map (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

While several random events occur in specific locations or missions, the GTA Online Phantom Car can spawn almost anywhere on the entire San Andreas island. Hence, players will only have to meet the aforementioned criteria to trigger the event.

