GTA Online weekly update (October 9 - 15, 2025)

Halloween Haunts continues with today's GTA Online weekly update, as part of a month-long celebration. This ongoing event has now entered its second week. So, as part of it, we've got some more bonuses, game modes, rewards, and discounts to commemorate Halloween. On top of that, you can still buy the special Halloween vehicles right now, which are all on discount.
You'll find all the details about the latest GTA Online weekly update right below. So, check out what items are on sale, what rewards you can get, and what game mode offers bonus cash and RP before the weekly update runs out on October 15, 2025.
Everything to know about the GTA Online weekly update for October 9 - 15, 2025
Rockstar continues Halloween Haunts 2025 for GTA Online with another fresh week of Halloween-themed rewards, discounts, and bonuses. So, here's what will give you bonus cash and RP right now:
2x Cash and RP
- Judgement Day (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Document Forgery Sell Missions (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Taxi Work
- Halloween Community Series
Halloween bonuses
- Complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges to get the Vinewood Undead Collection, which includes – The Slasher Clown Outfit, PLEASE STOP ME Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls Livery for the Mammoth Avenger.
- Finish three Taxi Work fares to get the Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask and $200,000
- Log in to get the Yellow Vintage Witch Mask.
- FIB Priority File – The Brute Force File.
The Mid-Autumn Festival has ended, and so has Oktoberfest. So, you won't be getting the Pisswasser-themed clothing and liveries anymore. However, simply logging in this week will get you one of the Halloween-themed masks. The sightseeing event is active right now, so be sure to find all UFO locations in GTA Online.
Meanwhile, although the Bunker bonus has ended, you can get up to 4x cash and RP from doing sell missions at your Document Forgery office.
Also check: How to play Judgement Day Adversary Mode for up to 4x cash and RP
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)
The discounts are more or less the same with the latest GTA Online weekly update. So, here's everything on sale right now, including the Halloween-themed vehicles:
100% discount
- Halloween Masks
50% discount
- Widowmaker
- The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
40% discount
- Compact EMP Launcher
- Tactical SMG
30% discount
- Document Forgery Offices
- Arena War Outfits
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Albany Lurcher
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Dinka Jester RR
- Grotti Itali GTO
- HVY Chernobog
- Kraken Avisa
- LCC Sanctus
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Übermacht Rebla GTS
- Vapid Festival Bus
- Vapid Taxi
- Western Company Annihilator
The discount on the limited-time Halloween-themed vehicles like the Sanctus and the Franken Stange is still active. So get your hands on these while GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 is still active.
Read more: All Cerberus Surprise locations in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Invetero Coquette D10 (The Duggan Robbery)
- Benefactor Schlagen GT (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Bravado Greenwood (The Gangbanger Robbery)
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Albany Fränken Stange
- BF Raptor
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Declasse Tulip
Luxury Autos Showroom catalog
- Declasse Yosemite 1500
- Invetero Coquette D5
LS Car Meet Test Track
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Vapid Hustler
- Grotti Stinger TT (Premium Test Ride)
The latest Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort for the current GTA Online weekly update is the Dinka Kanjo SJ.
Meanwhile, the Vapid Clique Wagon is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride at the moment. You can win it by placing Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series.
Check out more related content:
- GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 Weekly Challenges guide
- How to cancel GTA Plus membership
- How to play Ramius Submarine Slasher
- Which is the best hearse: Lurcher or Romero Hearse?
- Social Club hackers may have bribed Rockstar support agents