GTA Online weekly update (October 9 - 15, 2025)

Halloween Haunts continues with today's GTA Online weekly update, as part of a month-long celebration. This ongoing event has now entered its second week. So, as part of it, we've got some more bonuses, game modes, rewards, and discounts to commemorate Halloween. On top of that, you can still buy the special Halloween vehicles right now, which are all on discount.

You'll find all the details about the latest GTA Online weekly update right below. So, check out what items are on sale, what rewards you can get, and what game mode offers bonus cash and RP before the weekly update runs out on October 15, 2025.

Everything to know about the GTA Online weekly update for October 9 - 15, 2025

Judgment Day can get you up to 4x bonuses with the current GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar continues Halloween Haunts 2025 for GTA Online with another fresh week of Halloween-themed rewards, discounts, and bonuses. So, here's what will give you bonus cash and RP right now:

2x Cash and RP

Judgement Day (4x for GTA+ Members)

Document Forgery Sell Missions (4x for GTA+ Members)

Taxi Work

Halloween Community Series

Halloween bonuses

Complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges to get the Vinewood Undead Collection, which includes – The Slasher Clown Outfit , PLEASE STOP ME Mask , Vinewood Zombie Tee , Skulls Livery for the Mammoth Avenger .

, , , Skulls Livery for the . Finish three Taxi Work fares to get the Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask and $200,000

and $200,000 Log in to get the Yellow Vintage Witch Mask .

. FIB Priority File – The Brute Force File.

The Mid-Autumn Festival has ended, and so has Oktoberfest. So, you won't be getting the Pisswasser-themed clothing and liveries anymore. However, simply logging in this week will get you one of the Halloween-themed masks. The sightseeing event is active right now, so be sure to find all UFO locations in GTA Online.

Meanwhile, although the Bunker bonus has ended, you can get up to 4x cash and RP from doing sell missions at your Document Forgery office.

Also check: How to play Judgement Day Adversary Mode for up to 4x cash and RP

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (October 2 - 8, 2025)

UFO Sightseeing is now active with today's GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The discounts are more or less the same with the latest GTA Online weekly update. So, here's everything on sale right now, including the Halloween-themed vehicles:

100% discount

Halloween Masks

50% discount

Widowmaker

The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

40% discount

Compact EMP Launcher

Tactical SMG

30% discount

Document Forgery Offices

Arena War Outfits

Albany Fränken Stange

Albany Lurcher

Chariot Romero Hearse

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Declasse Tulip M-100

Dinka Jester RR

Grotti Itali GTO

HVY Chernobog

Kraken Avisa

LCC Sanctus

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

Ocelot Penetrator

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Vapid Festival Bus

Vapid Taxi

Western Company Annihilator

The discount on the limited-time Halloween-themed vehicles like the Sanctus and the Franken Stange is still active. So get your hands on these while GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 is still active.

Read more: All Cerberus Surprise locations in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

You'll get countless rewards throughout Halloween (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Invetero Coquette D10 (The Duggan Robbery)

Benefactor Schlagen GT (The Cargo Ship Robbery)

Bravado Greenwood (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

Albany Fränken Stange

BF Raptor

Chariot Romero Hearse

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Declasse Tulip

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

Declasse Yosemite 1500

Invetero Coquette D5

LS Car Meet Test Track

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Lampadati Pigalle

Vapid Hustler

Grotti Stinger TT (Premium Test Ride)

The latest Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort for the current GTA Online weekly update is the Dinka Kanjo SJ.

Meanwhile, the Vapid Clique Wagon is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride at the moment. You can win it by placing Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series.

