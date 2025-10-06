Which is the best hearse in GTA Online: Lurcher or Romero Hearse?

GTA Online features two hearse vehicles: Albany Lurcher and Chariot Romero Hearse. A hearse is a vehicle used to carry a deceased person in a coffin to a funeral. These two vehicles are quite popular among players, especially for their spooky vibe. Both might look identical from a distance, but they have subtle design and performance differences.

The Lurcher has better performance and customization, while the Romero Hearse is cheaper and rarer in the game. Both vehicles have their pros and cons in GTA Online. Let's explore their differences and determine which one is the best in the game.

Differences between Lurcher and Romero Hearse in GTA Online

Rarity

Romero Hearse is only purchasable during Halloween (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

One of the main reasons to get the Romero Hearse instead of the Lurcher is its rarity and cost ($45,000). It was once purchasable from the Southern San Andreas website, but was removed from the catalog a few years ago. Now, the car is only available a few times during Halloween. For example, in the GTA Online Halloween Haunts month-long event, the Romero Hearse is available for purchase at a discount in the Southern San Andreas.

The Lurcher, on the other hand, is a more expensive hearse ($650,000), which is always available to purchase from the website.

Performance

The Lurcher has better performance compared to Romero Hearse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

When it comes to performance, the Lurcher is faster and lighter than the Romero Hearse.

According to GTA Base's data, the tested top speed of the Lurcher was 114 mph (184 kph), while the top speed of the Romero Hearse is 89 mph (144 kph). The Lurcher is also 200 kg lighter than the Romero Hearse.

Customization and liveries

Lurcher is a better option for customization (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

Another department where the Lurcher is better than the Romero Hearse is customization. When purchasing the Lurcher, you can choose between two different liveries. One livery displays the blood and the horrifying face of a beast, while the other is a monochrome livery with skulls. Whereas, you can only change Romero Hearse's color in Los Santos Customs.

Verdict

Even though the Lurcher features more customization options and better performance, it is commonly available and more expensive than the Romero Hearse.

Hence, the Romero Hearse is the best hearse to get in GTA Online, particularly because of how rare and cheap it is.

