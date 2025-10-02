GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025: Everything to know

This year's Halloween event in GTA Online, titled Halloween Haunts, has finally arrived. Halloween in-game is celebrated throughout the month, and it begins with the latest weekly update (October 2, 2025). As part of this year's celebrations, Rockstar is bringing back different zombie survival modes along with a new submerged Slasher mode and some other popular returning game modes. Additionally, there are various new and returning rewards as well.

This article covers everything that's part of the Halloween festivities for this year in GTA Online. We've mentioned all the currently active bonuses and rewards, as well as the ones you're expected to get later this month.

Everything included in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Halloween haunts GTA Online throughout October with escalating chaos, new and returning modes, boo-sted payouts, and more: https://t.co/wFYyKahuAN

Rockstar revealed Halloween Haunts with their latest Newswire post on the occasion of the latest GTA Online weekly update. With that in mind, here's everything you can expect, in detail:

Zombie survival modes

Cayo Perico Survival: Kill zombies on the island of Cayo Perico from October 2 - 8, 2025, for 2x cash and RP bonuses.

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival: Survive against waves of zombies in North Yankton for 3x cash and RP bonuses, but only during October 23 and November 5, 2025.

Rockstar will also let you add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to your own custom Jobs using the Survival Creator tool.

New Slasher mode

Halloween Haunts for GTA Online brings a new Slasher game mode, which takes place on the Ramius, the submarine featured in the Doomsday Heist. Here's how Rockstar Games describes it:

"The Slasher begins each round armed with a Shotgun while the Hunted can use Flashlights to navigate the darkness. After three minutes, the Hunted get Shotguns and the stalker becomes the stalked."

This new game mode will be added to GTA Online as part of the Featured Series from October 16 to 22, 2025, and will offer you 2x cash and RP bonuses.

Other returning game modes

This new Slasher mode takes place in a really small environment (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Halloween Haunts will also be bringing some other fan-favorite game modes that are perfect for the spooky season. All of these will be introduced as part of the Featured Series, with 2x rewards, which will be increased to 4x bonuses for GTA+ members:

Beast vs. Slasher (October 2 - 8, 2025)

Judgement Day (October 9 - 15, 2025)

Slasher, Ramius Submarine map (October 16 - 22, 2025)

Condemned (October 23 - 29, 2025)

Slasher, including the new Ramius Submarine map (October 30 - November 5, 2025)

In addition to this, the Ghosts Exposed event returns, letting you take snaps of ghosts as evidence of the paranormal. Jack O’ Lanterns will also be scattered across the world of Los Santos for players to collect. You can also spot UFOs in GTA Online, which has since become a staple of the Halloween event every year.

Halloween rewards

The PLEASE STOP ME Mask returns after a decade with Halloween Haunts (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can get the Vinewood Undead Collection as part of GTA Online's Halloween Haunts this month if you complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges in October 2025. The bundle includes:

Slasher Clown Outfit

PLEASE STOP ME Mask

Vinewood Zombie Tee

Skulls Livery for the Mammoth Avenger

All Weekly Challenges will also grant 2x bonuses and Halloween masks as rewards. Here are all the Weekly Challenges for October 2025 and their rewards (the first three masks are required in order to unlock the Vinewood Undead Collection):

October 2 - 8, 2025: Survive two Waves in a Survival without dying to earn $200,000 and the Brown Vintage Zombie Mask .

. October 9 - 15, 2025: Complete three Taxi Fares to claim $200,000 and the Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask .

. October 16 - 22, 2025: Win one Adversary Mode to earn $200,000 and the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask .

. October 23 - 29, 2025: Survive four Waves in a Survival without dying to earn $200,000 and the Gray Jumping Spider Mask .

. October 30 - November 5, 2025: Win one Adversary Mode to earn $200,000 and the Gray Hooded Skull Mask.

Halloween Haunts in GTA Online will be active from October 2 to November 5, 2025. So, if you want any of the above rewards, make sure to grab them before the event ends.

