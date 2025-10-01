  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 6 fan on TikTok seemingly harasses Rockstar North employees for game news

GTA 6 fan on TikTok seemingly harasses Rockstar North employees for game news

By Akshat Kabra
Published Oct 01, 2025 06:51 GMT
GTA 6 has generated a lot of hype (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 has generated a lot of hype (Image via Rockstar Games)

A TikTok video recently surfaced, showing a GTA 6 fan seemingly harassing Rockstar North employees in an attempt to get the latest game news. The next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series has garnered worldwide attention, with millions of fans eagerly awaiting its release. The hype surrounding the title is so intense that some people are planning to take time off work to play it as soon as it's released.

Ad

However, there seems to be a more troubling side to this excitement, as evidenced by a TikTok video shared by user @backonboulevard.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video starts with a man approaching a person outside Rockstar North's office, asking about any updates on GTA 6. After hearing the question, the individual walks away.

Since the person is seen heading towards Rockstar North's office building, social media users are assuming that they could be a developer.

In the same clip, the fan mentions that he flew from the US to Edinburgh, UK, specifically to stand outside Rockstar North’s office and get answers about the game.

Ad

Later, he approaches another individual who appears to be leaving the company's building at night to ask more questions:

"When's the delay. When's the next trailer! I wanna know! You don't know?"

Soon after he posted the video on TikTok, it quickly went viral, with other fan accounts sharing it on other platforms.

Take-Two Interactive CEO on building hype and anticipation for GTA 6

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Generating massive hype around its titles has long been Rockstar Games' signature marketing strategy, and GTA 6 is no exception, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on March 29, 2025, Zelnick explained why the game remains shrouded in secrecy:

“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement, and we do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation." [30:37]
Ad

As of now, Rockstar Games has released two GTA 6 trailers and created an entire webpage for the title featuring 70 in-game screenshots, 17 artworks, and eight small clips.

The highly anticipated game is set to release on May 26, 2026, with no official news of a second delay or new trailers as of now.

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications