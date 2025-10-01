GTA 6 fan on TikTok seemingly harasses Rockstar North employees for game news

A TikTok video recently surfaced, showing a GTA 6 fan seemingly harassing Rockstar North employees in an attempt to get the latest game news. The next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series has garnered worldwide attention, with millions of fans eagerly awaiting its release. The hype surrounding the title is so intense that some people are planning to take time off work to play it as soon as it's released.However, there seems to be a more troubling side to this excitement, as evidenced by a TikTok video shared by user @backonboulevard.The video starts with a man approaching a person outside Rockstar North's office, asking about any updates on GTA 6. After hearing the question, the individual walks away.Since the person is seen heading towards Rockstar North's office building, social media users are assuming that they could be a developer.In the same clip, the fan mentions that he flew from the US to Edinburgh, UK, specifically to stand outside Rockstar North’s office and get answers about the game.Later, he approaches another individual who appears to be leaving the company's building at night to ask more questions:&quot;When's the delay. When's the next trailer! I wanna know! You don't know?&quot;Soon after he posted the video on TikTok, it quickly went viral, with other fan accounts sharing it on other platforms. Take-Two Interactive CEO on building hype and anticipation for GTA 6Generating massive hype around its titles has long been Rockstar Games' signature marketing strategy, and GTA 6 is no exception, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on March 29, 2025, Zelnick explained why the game remains shrouded in secrecy:“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement, and we do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.&quot; [30:37]As of now, Rockstar Games has released two GTA 6 trailers and created an entire webpage for the title featuring 70 in-game screenshots, 17 artworks, and eight small clips. The highly anticipated game is set to release on May 26, 2026, with no official news of a second delay or new trailers as of now.Check out our other content:How to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online this week (September 25 - October 1, 2025)What does Dan Houser think of GTA 6?How to change suits in GTA 4 with mods