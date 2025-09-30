What does Dan Houser think of GTA 6?

Dan Houser recently opened up about GTA 6. The co-founder of Rockstar Games and writer of many GTA titles gave a once-in-a-lifetime live interview at LA Comic Con. Houser had resigned from Rockstar Games in 2020 and has since established a new company, Absurd Ventures. He was present at the event to promote his new comic series, American Caper.

Ad

He was asked about the upcoming title, GTA 6, by IGN's Ryan McCaffrey, and this article explains his response.

Dan Houser believes GTA 6 will be exciting

Lucia Camos is a playable character in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dan Houser has not worked on GTA 6 at all. Though the game's initial development began in 2018 and Houser has written and co-produced a plethora of GTA titles previously, he revealed at LA Comic Con that this time, he had no hand in the game whatsoever.

Ad

Trending

He did not write the story, and the characters are also not his. This adds a unique and fresh take to the upcoming title, and Houser remains positive about the game's quality. He said:

"I think the world's probably had enough GTA from me. There’s always a new story. It won’t be a story I wrote or a character set I developed, but I think it will be exciting. The game will be great, I’m sure.”

Ad

Dan Houser expressed his excitement about a GTA game that will finally not have anything written or produced by him whatsoever. Furthermore, GTA 6 is perhaps the most ambitious and anticipated title of 2026, and fans aren't the only ones looking forward to it. As far as confidence goes, Houser is certain that the upcoming title by Rockstar Studios will be great.

The iconic writer and co-producer is now completely detached from any new Take-Two Interactive projects. His brother, Sam Houser, however, is a co-founder and the current President of Rockstar Studios and still oversees major operations.

Ad

Afterwards, Dan Houser discussed his newer ventures, his personal life, and opened up about creating a new IP in American Caper. The comic book was created by Absurd Ventures under Dan Houser's leadership, with LAZLOW as the co-writer.

Read more GTA-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More