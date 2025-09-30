  • home icon
  • GTA
  • What does Dan Houser think of GTA 6?

What does Dan Houser think of GTA 6?

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:11 GMT
What does Dan Houser think of GTA 6?
Dan Houser reveals his expectations of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dan Houser recently opened up about GTA 6. The co-founder of Rockstar Games and writer of many GTA titles gave a once-in-a-lifetime live interview at LA Comic Con. Houser had resigned from Rockstar Games in 2020 and has since established a new company, Absurd Ventures. He was present at the event to promote his new comic series, American Caper.

Ad

He was asked about the upcoming title, GTA 6, by IGN's Ryan McCaffrey, and this article explains his response.

Dan Houser believes GTA 6 will be exciting

Lucia Camos is a playable character in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Lucia Camos is a playable character in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dan Houser has not worked on GTA 6 at all. Though the game's initial development began in 2018 and Houser has written and co-produced a plethora of GTA titles previously, he revealed at LA Comic Con that this time, he had no hand in the game whatsoever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He did not write the story, and the characters are also not his. This adds a unique and fresh take to the upcoming title, and Houser remains positive about the game's quality. He said:

"I think the world's probably had enough GTA from me. There’s always a new story. It won’t be a story I wrote or a character set I developed, but I think it will be exciting. The game will be great, I’m sure.”
Ad

Dan Houser expressed his excitement about a GTA game that will finally not have anything written or produced by him whatsoever. Furthermore, GTA 6 is perhaps the most ambitious and anticipated title of 2026, and fans aren't the only ones looking forward to it. As far as confidence goes, Houser is certain that the upcoming title by Rockstar Studios will be great.

The iconic writer and co-producer is now completely detached from any new Take-Two Interactive projects. His brother, Sam Houser, however, is a co-founder and the current President of Rockstar Studios and still oversees major operations.

Ad

Afterwards, Dan Houser discussed his newer ventures, his personal life, and opened up about creating a new IP in American Caper. The comic book was created by Absurd Ventures under Dan Houser's leadership, with LAZLOW as the co-writer.

Read more GTA-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prit Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications