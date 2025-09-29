5 best GTA Online DLCs ever released, ranked

GTA Online has had its fair share of DLCs over the years. These updates brought new vehicles, businesses, heists, and weapons. Among all these DLCs, some can be considered more popular, especially those that introduced the best ways to earn money and the most useful vehicles.

Ad

Here is a ranked list of the five best GTA Online DLCs ever released.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 GTA Online DLCs ever released

5) Original Heists

Original Heists DLC (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Heists update was released in 2015 and finally introduced several high-stakes heist missions fans had been craving since the game's launch. These heists were accessible through a high-end apartment. For the first time, players got the chance to plan, coordinate roles, and execute complex heists, from setups to thrilling finales.

Ad

Trending

Back in 2015, each heist felt exciting and offered big payouts compared to other older missions. The update gave players a chance to team up with their friends, making GTA Online feel deeper, more rewarding, and closer to the spirit of classic single-player Grand Theft Auto titles.

This was the first update in which Rockstar added brand new vehicles to GTA 5. These vehicles include Karin Kuruma, Lampadati Casco, Jobuilt Velum, HVY Insurgent, and more.

Ad

4) After Hours

After Hours DLC (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Released in 2018, After Hours is another great GTA Online DLC. It was massively praised due to the new business and vehicles it offered.

Ad

Players got to own and manage their own nightclubs. This new business generated passive "legal" income as a nightclub while allowing players to manage their other illegal businesses from the basement.

Apart from the business itself, the update introduced some of the most controversial vehicles. One in particular was the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, which was one of the most convenient yet overpowered. It was a flying bike that could shoot rockets. Though players can use it for fast transport, it has also become one of the most hated vehicles because griefers often use it to blow other players up.

Ad

3) Diamond Casino & Resort

Diamond Casino & Resort DLC (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The GTA Online Diamond Casino & Resort DLC was also one of the biggest updates. Released in 2019, this update added a major new business with the casino penthouse. This was a lavish property that also acted as an office and access point for managing certain missions for Tao Cheng, the casino's owner.

Ad

This DLC was quite special since Rockstar made a major change to the game's map and added a casino. It was also quite controversial since it introduced gambling as well, with slot machines, roulette, blackjack, horse racing betting, and more.

2) Diamond Casino Heist

Diamond Casino Heist DLC (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Soon after the Diamond Casino & Resort DLC, Rockstar released the Diamond Casino Heist DLC for GTA Online the same year. It introduced the Arcades as a new business where players can set up arcade games as a legal business. However, in its basement, they could plan for the heist to rob the Diamond Casino.

Ad

Players could choose multiple approaches, such as Silent and Sneaky, The Big Con, or Aggressive, giving replay value and freedom to the heist. Though this heist was slightly more complicated than others, it still became one of the most popular in the game.

The update also brought loads of new vehicles, like the Invade and Persuade Tank, Dewbauchee JB 700W, Albany V-STR, Progen PR4, and more.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

Cayo Perico Heist DLC (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC is arguably the best update ever released for GTA Online. Released in 2020, it added the new Kosatka submarine, which acted as both a headquarters for the brand-new heist. The Kosatka featured upgrades like a sonar station, weapon workshop, and moon pool vehicles.

Ad

The heist involved robbing El Rubio on his own island, called Cayo Perico. This was one of the first heists that could be executed completely solo, which was massive for many players. The payout for this heist changed each time because the value of the loot in the main underground safe was different after every run.

Vehicles like Pegassi Toreador, Annihilator Stealth, and RO-86 Alkonost, also released with this update and quickly became quite popular in the game.

Ad

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More