Dan Houser confirms he had no involvement in GTA 6 during recent interview

GTA 6 will not be a Dan Houser-written story, as confirmed by the co-founder and lead writer of the GTA series himself. In a once-in-a-lifetime interview, Houser appeared live at LA Comic Con and was interviewed by IGN's Ryan McCaffrey. This also marks his first-ever on-camera live interview, where McCaffrey asked him a series of questions about the upcoming Rockstar Games title.This article will discuss what Dan Houser shared about his expectations for the upcoming game and how he is almost completely detached from the project.Dan Houser has not worked on GTA 6 at allDan Houser has been the executive producer and writer of several Rockstar Games titles, such as GTA San Andreas, GTA 4, GTA 5, and even two Red Dead Redemption games.However, Houser resigned from Rockstar Games in 2020 to help create a new company, Absurd Ventures. That said, GTA 6 has been in development since 2018. Regardless, it is now confirmed that Houser had no hand in the game's creation whatsoever.In the interview, Ryan McCaffrey asked Houser if it would be strange if the next Grand Theft Auto did not involve his work. In response, Houser said:"In a way. I mean, I think it's a great privilege to have worked on something that big. I wrote the last 10 or 11 of them. I think the world's probably had enough GTA from me. There's always a new story. It won't be a story I wrote or a character set I developed, but I think it will be exciting. The game will be great, I'm sure."Houser is now almost completely detached from any new projects under the belt of Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games. Instead, he is now focusing on creating new IPs, such as the upcoming comic book American Caper, created by Absurd Ventures under the leadership of Dan Houser and co-written by LAZLOW.Therefore, GTA 6 could be the first GTA game in decades untouched by the iconic writer. Fans will get a fresh and new take with uniquely written characters. Unfortunately, the game's writers have not quite stepped into the limelight yet and remain a mystery to most.