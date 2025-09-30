How to change suits in GTA 4 with mods

GTA 4 is still one of the most popular games in the franchise, offering players a unique storyline and immersive gameplay. Over the years, the community has developed a range of mods for the title, enabling players to customize various features and introduce new content. Apart from gameplay changes, players can also change the suits with mods.

Here's how you can change the suits in GTA 4 with mods.

Guide to change the suits in GTA 4 with mods

Use the Console Visuals mod by Nexusmods to change suits (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4 offers players a vibrant world of Liberty City, allowing them to dive into a rich storyline and engaging gameplay. While the game offers many clothing options, gamers wish to modify their suits and deck themselves up in different styles and colors.

While there is no native support, gamers can do so using the popular Console Visuals GTA mod by Nexusmods. It is a detailed pack that ports and brings an array of popular visual assets and textures from the console edition of the game. The pack also contains an optional add-on that lets players modify the look of the clothing, aligning it closer to the console visuals.

Here's how you can change the suits in GTA 4 with the Console Visuals mod:

Download the Console Visuals mod from your desired repository Install the Fusion Fix dependency Now, install the Console Visuals mod and ensure that the Console Suits optional installation is checked or turned on. Once installed, players will have access to the console design of the suits

The Console Visuals mod by Nexusmods adds an array of gameplay elements and visual overhauls like better trees, improved loading screens, and better pedestrians. Apart from being able to change the suits, gamers can also modify additional aspects such as the HUD or the select menu (only for The Complete Edition).

It is worth noting that mods are third-party assets. Players are recommended to exercise caution and have backups of save files to prevent accidental corruption or glitches. With rumors of a remaster around the corner, it comes as the perfect time to try out the mod and experience these overhauls.

Also read: When is the GTA 4 remaster likely to come out? Possibilities explored

