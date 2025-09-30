GTA RP nopixel partnering with YouTube to release sponsored RP series

GTA RP server service, nopixel Studios, and YouTube have partnered to sponsor a 12-part RP series by popular YouTuber Caylus. This is the first time the video platform is sponsoring a Grand Theft Auto role-playing series. The news comes a few days after Rockstar Games officially announced its partnership with nopixel for the next generation of RP servers.In a recent post on X, Caylus announced a partnership between YouTube and nopixel for the GTA RP series. He expressed his excitement about being a part of an official YouTube-sponsored series. The content creator also said that the partnership had been in discussion for a year and is finally ready to be executed:&quot;This might be one of the craziest moments of my YouTube career so far. I am beyond excited to announce that I have partnered with @YouTubeGaming &amp; @nopixeltweets for a 12-part GTA V RP series. These conversations started almost a year ago so I am thrilled to have it come to life. Episode one is out RIGHT NOW on my Caylus YouTube channel.&quot;His YouTube channel will feature the first episode of the GTA RP series. The story is about how Caylus arrives in Los Santos and inherits his uncle's bar. While running the bar and interacting with other residents of the city, he discovers that it has a secret underground casino. According to the story, his uncle owes a mysterious person $5,000,000, so he plans to run the casino and make money to repay his debts.It is worth noting that Caylus did not mention anything about a YouTube and nopixel sponsorship during the video. After the video ends, YouTube's official outro is shown. In the video description, #SponsoredbyYouTube is also mentioned.This RP series will continue for 11 more episodes, although Caylus has not provided a release schedule for each video.GTA RP service nopixel officially partners with Rockstar Games for their next RP serverRockstar Games officially confirmed a partnership with GTA RP servers nopixel for a new server series called nopixel V. The RP service posted a teaser of its upcoming experience on X and YouTube on September 23, 2025. The teaser didn't reveal gameplay or detailed features, but only showcased which popular content creators will play on it.In the caption, nopixel mentions that the RP server was created in collaboration with Rockstar Games and will soon arrive on its official launcher and other PC platforms.While this comes as massive news for GTA RP fans, it went even more viral when Rockstar Games' X account reposted the teaser, saying:&quot;We’re excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP.&quot;nopixel V is the first collaborative server project between the RP service and Rockstar Games. The company also mentioned that nopixel is creating the future of GTA RP, sparking speculation that GTA 6's Online version could also offer RP features.Check out our other content:5 best GTA Online DLCs ever released, rankedGTA 5 Michael actor reveals what he's going to do in GTA 6Dan Houser confirms he had no involvement in GTA 6 during recent interview