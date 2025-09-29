GTA 5 Michael actor reveals what he's going to do in GTA 6

GTA 5's actor Ned Luke, who played Michael De Santa, hilariously talked about what he will be doing in GTA 6 when the game releases. Since Rockstar Games is now in the last stretch of development of its next title, fans are eager to know what the last GTA cast thinks of the upcoming game.Recently, Ned Luke, along with Steven Ogg (Trevor) and Shawn Fonteno (Franklin), were special guests at the 2025 Retro World Expo in Hartford, Connecticut. The event was held from September 12 to 14, 2025.During this event, a YouTuber by the name of Harrison Shipp briefly interviewed Ned Luke, asking how excited he was for GTA 6. Michael's actor initially stated that he cannot wait to play the game, then hilariously talked about what he would be doing in it:&quot;I'm excited to play it, man. I can't wait to play it. It is going to be a great game. What excites me the most, it's going to be a big challenge, it might even be a mission to try to find a small a**. Because all the a**** I have seen in that game are so far huge. I'm not a big a** person, I'm like a, you know, nice a** guy, so that's what I'll be looking for!&quot;Later, the YouTuber asked whether Ned Luke could tell him anything about GTA 6. The actor humorously replied:&quot;Yeah, I can tell you a lot of stuff, but then I would have to kill you. Then crawl through the camera and kill everybody else.&quot;As of now, we have no information or even a hint whether Ned Luke is involved in GTA 6 or not. The fans simply have to wait for May 26, 2026, to play the game and find out.GTA 5's actor Ned Luke talks about how GTA 6's actors' lives will change after the game's releaseBack in May 2025, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke livestreamed his reaction to GTA 6's second trailer on his YouTube channel. During this livestream, he talked about various aspects of the trailer and chatted with his audience.Later, he talked about how much Rockstar's new game will change the lives of the two actors portraying Jason and Lucia.&quot;I'm telling you, this game is going to be worth it. These kids that are acting in this game, they will have the time of their life. This is an experience of a lifetime for those guys, for Jason and Lucia actors. Beginning May 26 at midnight, these two actors' lives are going to change, and its going to be amazing. I'm so excited for them,&quot; Luke said. [27:45]Of course, Ned Luke is well aware of what an extremely successful title from Rockstar Games can mean for an actor.Before GTA 5, Ned Luke took a sabbatical from acting in 2007, and started living in his hometown, Danville, and ran a restaurant with his brother. After two years, his agent contacted him about the role of Michael De Santa in Rockstar's new game.After he worked with Rockstar and the game released, his popularity skyrocketed as he rose in the IMDb charts and was instantly recognized by millions.Check out our other content:Dan Houser confirms he had no involvement in GTA 6 during recent interview&quot;We got the Pope praying for Ferrari before GTA 6&quot;: Fans react to John Elkann giving Charles Leclerc's steering wheel to the PopeHow to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online this week (September 25 - October 1, 2025)